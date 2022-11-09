bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph create global alliance to bring NFT Data Analytics tools to the masses
We're excited to announce our global partnership with Cointelegraph and join forces to make NFT data analytics available to the entire global community.
“As we build these tools to mitigate fraud and increase transparency, we feel Cointelegraph is the best platform to spread the message to the global NFT community’’”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch.
According to the terms of the deal, CoinTelegraph will utilize bitsCrunch’s artificial intelligence and cross-chain forensics tools for its upcoming historical NFT collection, a series of non-fungible tokens that feature the media outlet's notable articles. bitsCrunch’s tools will be used to educate and provide transparency for its readers and pro subscription members.
Wes Kaplan, CEO of Cointelegraph, says, “We are delighted to add bitsCrunch to our network of strategic partners and provide its industry-leading insights and analytics of NFT markets to our worldwide audience. We firmly believe that bitsCrunch services, allied with our media ecosystem products, will bring more awareness and confidence to the larger NFT industry.”
Apart from product integration, the alliance will also feature various educational and promotional campaigns to enhance cross-community engagement and spread awareness on NFT and digital assets security. The partnership will also extensively utilize bitsCrunch’s newly launched product ‘Unleash NFTs,’ an AI-based NFT analytics dashboard that provides in-depth analysis, research, and statistics into the NFT ecosystem.
“We are changing the status quo in how people look at valuations and trust in the NFT market,’’ says Kevin Conabree, Global Head of Growth at bitsCrunch.
About bitsCrunch
bitsCrunch aims to provide a consistent and reliable experience for digital asset and NFT markets. Using bitsCrunch data, decentralized application (DApp) developers, traders and collectors can build models to estimate the base value of NFTs, produce tailored market reports and competitor analyses, account for price manipulation, protect against forgery and better understand the latent opportunity in NFTs. The ultimate vision of bitsCrunch is to be the standard NFT-analytics engine for all global DApps.
About Cointelegraph
Cointelegraph is the leading independent digital-asset media ecosystem focused on digital assets, the future of money and emerging new technologies of the metaverse world, providing original content from all over the world. International editorial teams that are integrated with native Web3 communities publish unique insights in 11 different languages to a loyal audience with interests in disruptive technologies, digital assets and fintech applications. The digital news platform sits within the broader Cointelegraph ecosystem, which includes market analysis and research, Magazine news publication, educational content, social media, and also consulting services that help all industries educate and benefit from blockchain technology and Web3.
