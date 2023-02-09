STARRS Ready to Assist First West Point Grad in Congress to Bind Together Fabric of America's National Defense System

Congressman Pat Ryan, New York’s 18th Congressional District is first West Point graduate to represent the academy in Congress.

"The emphasis by Congressman Pat Ryan, New York's 9th Congressional District on veteran programs is commendable," according to Ronald J. Scott., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF, Retired and STARRS President and CEO. "The members of STARRS stand ready to assist in this calling."To participate in this endeavor, STARRS has written a letter to Congressman Ryan revealing some concerns from a recent Military.com interview. See attached letter in three parts for easy viewing.Established in the Spring 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization's title is based on Michigan State University's definition: "the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society."]