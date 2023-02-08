Boat Building Academy based in Lyme Regis Dorset- launches Diversity Strategy and Women’s Bursary

boat building academy based in Lyme Regis, Dorset ladies from boat building academy in Lyme Regis enjoying creating her own boat

The Boat Building Academy (UK) has put together a new Diversity Strategy to tackle the decline in women on their 40-week boatbuilding course.

Will Reed commented ‘In the past, many brilliant women have enrolled on our 40-week boat building course, but there has always been a big difference in numbers between male and female students’.” — Will Reed Director

LYME REGIS, DORSET, UK, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boat Building Academy has data analysis shows that almost 35% of website visitors are women, but the number of women enrolling on boatbuilding courses was historically less than 10%. Furthermore, the last 3 of the 40-week courses have been 100% men, and it became clear that something needed to be done to address this.

The BBA also deliver furniture making courses in the same facility, so when compared to the more equal gender balance on these courses, the difference is even more pronounced. What started as a marketing conversation, about targeting different segments, and the gender balance in boatbuilding courses, turned into much more.

The solution – BBA Diversity and Inclusivity Policy

The BBA have collaborated with Women in Boatbuilding CIC. A project founded by Belinda Joslin on Instagram that focuses on embracing women in the industry by creating a community space which supports and celebrates women in the industry.

Working alongside Belinda and WIBB, the BBA hope to start conversations around the diversity issue, by implementing principles to promote and encourage inclusivity not only at the Boat Building Academy but also in the wider industry.

The BBA have added a ‘Diversity and Inclusivity’ policy to their brand mission, leading with gender diversity.

Will added ‘We recognise that the BBA and the boat building industry have a long way to go, but believe the implementation of this policy can begin to create an impact. We are committed to reporting and monitoring the results of this initiative, with full transparency and having the interest of women as the core of our activities.’

Announcement of Women’s Bursary and Women and Girl’s workshops

The BBA are proud to announce a bursary scheme exclusively for women, to help demonstrate that women are not only welcomed but wanted in the industry. The aim is for the bursary to facilitate access to high-level training and for women to be recognised for career development opportunities.

In 2023, the BBA are also launching their ‘Girls Workshop’ - taster sessions for woodworking and boat building to local students, and a “Women in Boat Building” 4-day introductory course, with boatbuilding instructor Amy Stringfellow. There are currently no women teaching boatbuilding full-time in the UK, so BBA are very pleased that Amy is joining their teaching staff for a week.

These courses are a great opportunity for more women and girls to be encouraged to try hands-on, practical skills and fight against the misconception around women and practical careers.

Looking forward to a more diverse industry

The Boat Building Academy has trained an incredible number of talented students in the past and wants to ensure that the talent pool of boatbuilders is cultivated from a cross-section of society, helping the industry be the best it can be.

‘We are committed to building an environment in which everyone feels valued and safe during their learning journey. A space where they are able to reach their full potential, surrounded by better communication, creativity, and innovation.’

The Boat Building Academy is a world-leading boat building and furniture making college based on the beautiful Monmouth Beach in Lyme Regis, Dorset. The academy has been training men and women to work in the marine industry for 25 years. The courses are highly practical, offering hands-on training while enjoying a once in a lifetime experience, visit www.boatbuildingacademy.com to learn more about the BBA.

Women in Boatbuilding Community Interest Company was created to celebrate and support women working hands-on in boatbuilding and related industries. www.womeninboatbuilding.com for more info.