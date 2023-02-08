The ICAO Compliant Integrated SMS Recurrent Root Cause & Incident Investigation training is available at SAS
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is delighted to share that a new ICAO Compliant Integrated SMS course has been added to the training portfolio:
ICAO Compliant Integrated SMS Recurrent Root Cause & Incident Investigation – 3 Days
Introducing the NEW ICAO Compliant Integrated SMS Recurrent – Auditing for Effectiveness, Root Cause, Incident Investigation & Performance Monitoring 3 -Day training
This course has been developed to meet the needs of existing aviation system safety practitioners, who continue to build competence in the practical management of an effective SMS system. The course is focused on ensuring compliance with Annex 13 Accident Investigation & Annex 19 Safety Management Systems. Aimed at continuing the development of additional skills related to Safety System activities including Performance Monitoring, Safety Auditing, Root Cause Analysis as well as Incident Investigation.
Benefits of Completing the ICAO Compliant Integrated SMS Recurrent Root Cause & Incident Investigation course include:
» Understanding the investigation methodology to ensure compliance with legislation, regulations, and national requirements.
» Identify the key requirements and steps in the investigation process.
» Assess and develop Safety Performance Indicators.
» Understand techniques to focus on the organizational issues and develop an appropriate response.
» Gain a detailed awareness of the philosophy of Safety System Auditing.
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with over 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 14+ years of operational experience. Since the start SAS enrolled approx 85,000 and has grown for 2 primary reasons! The first is professionalism and ability to listen to the customers. The second is not only the fact that the prices are far more cost-effective than those of the competitors it is that the discount program leaves all the others way behind. Please see this page for details.
The training is available as a Classroom or Webinar training and can be requested with an email to team@sassofia.com
