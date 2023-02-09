Entytle launches Parts Pipeline Generator (PPG) a self-serve Installed Base prospecting solution for OEMs
Entytle automates the tedious task of keeping track of parts replacement interval in complex-machinery Installed BasesAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle Inc., which provides a purpose-built Installed Base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Pipeline Generator that will be available to everyone for a limited time free-trial access.
OEM customers typically use their equipment in intensive settings so they can efficiently support a number of day-to-day business operations. Eventually, they require the management of spare parts or components which plays a key role due to its direct impact on equipment availability, efficient cost management, and associated risk reduction to their operations. When parts are replaced or serviced, they always happen at certain intervals based on multiple factors such as operational time, wear rate, amongst others. OEMs use this interval or replacement rates as reference for generating leads. The replacement rate calculation is done mostly through spreadsheets and is time consuming, tedious, as well as complicated. Consequently, machinery manufacturers have difficulty maintaining this data in a systematic way and making decisions to create real value from this information. As a result, they rely on tribal knowledge, ad-hoc sales campaigns, or simply wait for the customer to call them.
Entytle's Parts Pipeline Generator enables users to automatically identify and extract a potential hunting list for targeted campaigns. So now, a machinery manufacturer can execute campaigns without the hassle of combining multiple sources of asset & parts data, or indulge in complex operations to achieve these results. Several types of campaigns can be run, including campaigns to get rid of excess inventory, slow moving inventory, or obsolete parts replacement. This in turn helps inventory managers to better forecast demand and fulfill orders with a proactive approach.
“Over the past few years, we've had a ton of requests to build a "lightweight" Installed Base solution by Industrial OEMs and machinery manufacturers. Well…we listened and are putting the finishing touches on our latest solution that is a self-serve, ‘free for a limited time’ solution” said Vivek Joshi, founder and CEO of Entytle. With the launch of Parts Pipeline Generator workflow, Entytle now provides users with a light-weight, self-serve offering equipped with all the essential features for a personalized Installed Base Automation (IBA) experience.
The Parts Pipeline Generator is available to OEMs immediately. Getting started is a simple 3 step process:
Step 1 : Register at Entytle for a limited time, free-trial access
Step 2 : Upload your Installed Base data
Step 3 : Create your tailored hunting list with Parts Pipeline Generator
Reach out to Entytle to understand more about how the Parts Pipeline Generator can unlock and further increase the lifetime value of your Installed Base.
About Entytle
Entytle, Inc. provides an Installed Base Automation (IBA) Platform that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient. Entytle’s IBA Platform is deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. Other applications on the platform include IB HealthCheck, Customer Loyalty Manager, Data Quality Engine, and Entytle APIs, web and mobile interface, amongst others. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability. Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, Duravant, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com.
