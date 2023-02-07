Gov. Pritzker Announces $24.6 Million Improvement to Peoria's Bob Michel Bridge

ILLINOIS, February 7 - PEORIA — Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and community leaders along with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to announce the upcoming improvement of the Bob Michel Bridge. This is the latest project to revitalize multiple bridges in the Peoria area as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will close the bridge for one construction season for redecking and other upgrades, condensing the timeline to deliver the benefits to the public quickly and at a reduced cost.





"I'm proud to announce this $24.6 million investment in the Bob Michel Bridge that carries Illinois 40 over the water, facilitating the journey of over 17,000 vehicles each day," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Together, we are building a new Illinois, dedicating our capital plan to problems that have sat untouched for decades, taking the weight of poorly maintained roads off the backs of our state's residents, and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs along the way."





"Rebuild Illinois is making historic investments in our roads, bridges, and more as part of our larger commitment to improving the infrastructure of every community in this state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This $24.6 million project to enhance the Bob Michel Bridge will provide smoother and safer transportation, create jobs, and open doors for economic development in the Peoria area. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, IDOT, and local stakeholders for continuing the work that uplifts communities."





The Bob Michel Bridge carries approximately 17,000 vehicles a day on Illinois 40 over the Illinois River between Peoria and East Peoria. Starting March 13, weather permitting, the bridge will be closed for eight months, with traffic detoured north to cross the Illinois River via Interstate 74 and the Murray Baker Bridge. The bridge will remain open to bikes and pedestrians throughout the project, scheduled to wrap up in November.





The project consists of installing a new concrete overlay and bridge joints to preserve and extend the life of the deck. The existing 5-foot-wide sidewalk will be replaced by a multiuse path that's 14 feet across and protected from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier to better accommodate both bikes and pedestrians, while providing connections to the region's trail network, including the Rock Island Greenway Trail and the River Trail of Illinois. New LED lighting will be installed as well to improve visibility and safety.





By closing the bridge and not performing the work in multiple phases, the project will be completed quicker and at a reduced cost. The safety risk to workers and motorists is also reduced by eliminating live traffic moving through an active construction site.





"Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, we are making investments in bridges in Peoria and throughout the state to better connect communities and provide safe, reliable travel options for the public," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "The Bob Michel Bridge is the latest example of a Rebuild Illinois project that's been expedited to improve quality of life and create exciting opportunities in a vital part of the state."





Rebuild Illinois is making major upgrades possible to seven of the region's bridges. Besides the Bob Michel Bridge improvements, the $10 million rehabilitation of the Illinois 17 bridge to the north in Lacon also starts in March. The ongoing $167 million replacement of the eastbound U.S. 150/McClugage Bridge is anticipated to finish in late 2024. One of the first projects under Rebuild Illinois, the $42.2 million redecking of the Murray Baker Bridge, was done in 2020.





Upcoming projects include $48 million to replace Peoria's Cedar Street extension /Illinois 8/Illinois 116 bridge over Main Street and the Tazewell & Peoria Railroad in 2024, $108 million to replace the Illinois 18 bridge in Henry over the Illinois River in 2026, and $25 million to replace the Illinois 116 bridge over Kickapoo Creek and the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads in Peoria.





The bipartisan Rebuild Illinois has helped to advance projects in the Peoria area, including the $10 million replacement of the Pinecrest Drive overpass on I-74 in East Peoria, the $12.6 million reconstruction of Peoria's Western Avenue from Adams Street to Lincoln Avenue, and the $11.3 million I-74 resurfacing from east of Morton to the Woodford County line.





Highways and streets under the jurisdiction of local governments have benefited as well, with $33 million from Rebuild Illinois awarded to improve municipal, township, and county roads in Tazewell and Peoria counties. The state is dedicating $3 million in the city of Washington to assist with several safety improvements at the Nofsinger Road-U.S. 24 intersection, including a new traffic signal and bike and pedestrian accommodations.





Additionally, Rebuild Illinois is investing in the region's other modes. The capital program has awarded $39 million to the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District for CityLink service, with $26.9 million for improvements to the maintenance garage and administration building, $5.3 million to replace aging buses, and $3 million to upgrade the city's main transit hub.





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Rebuild Illinois accomplishments through 2022 include approximately $10 billion of improvements statewide on 4,656 miles of highway, 440 bridges, and 656 additional safety improvements.