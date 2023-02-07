The Pretenders Rock Independent Venue Week

Starting 2023 with a spectacular string of sold-out shows, Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders have been rocking out small venues as part of Independent Venue Week, the UK's annual 7-day celebration of independent music and arts venues and the people that run and work in them.
With almost all small venues in the UK being completely sold out, tickets still remain for Lews Castle in Scotland, with more details found here.
When speaking on her joy of playing these intimate venues, Hynde stated, 'It's good to see the diehards, especially after them barren lockdown years. Reminds me that people still want to see a basic four-piece rock band, devoid of mental light shows and stadium style smoke and mirrors. The stage was small we were stepping on each other's toes, just like I like it.'
We recently had the delight of working with Chrissie Hynde with her first body of artwork in her signed edition, Adding The Blue. Nearly 200 paintings in all were shared for the very first time in her signed limited edition book and print set. Working exclusively in oil on canvas, her art encompasses a wide variety of subjects, including figures, portraits of friends and family, self-portraits and landscapes. Adding The Blue is a vibrant book of oil paintings that are, in Brian Eno's words, 'full of life, love and discovery'.
Narrated throughout with Chrissie Hynde's thoughts, anecdotes and reflections, over more than 200 pages Adding The Blue offers a brand new perspective on her life and art. To read more about the limited edition, click here.
