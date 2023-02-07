The Pretenders Rock Independent Venue Week

07 Feb 2023

Starting 2023 with a spectacular string of sold-out shows, Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders have been rocking out small venues as part of Independent Venue Week, the UK's annual 7-day celebration of independent music and arts venues and the people that run and work in them.

details found here With almost all small venues in the UK being completely sold out, tickets still remain for Lews Castle in Scotland, with more

When speaking on her joy of playing these intimate venues, Hynde stated, 'It's good to see the diehards, especially after them barren lockdown years. Reminds me that people still want to see a basic four-piece rock band, devoid of mental light shows and stadium style smoke and mirrors. The stage was small we were stepping on each other's toes, just like I like it.'

We recently had the delight of working with Chrissie Hynde with her first body of artwork in her signed edition. Nearly 200 paintings in all were shared for the very first time in her signed limited edition book and print set. Working exclusively in oil on canvas, her art encompasses a wide variety of subjects, including figures, portraits of friends and family, self-portraits and landscapes. In Brian Eno's words, her work is 'full of life, love and discovery'.