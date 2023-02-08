Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,779 in the last 365 days.

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Pretender Omega Gear Update

Boxing Star22

The Pretender Omega gear uses three consecutive Megapunch from Trinity, Astro and Hand of God Omega gears.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile sports game Boxing Star announces the Pretender Omega gear update.

The Pretender Omega gear uses three consecutive Megapunch from Trinity, Astro and Hand of God Omega gears.

To celebrate this update, players will receive tons of rewards just by logging into the game daily. The daily in-game rewards up for grabs include the Gold and Pretender Omega Box.

Developed by 4:33, Boxing Star features an immersive story and interactive gameplay in which players fight their way through multiple tournaments. Boxing Star has more than 50 million downloads on Google Play.

For more details on all these recent updates, visit the official Boxing Star Facebook page.

4:33
FourThirtyThree(4:33)
+821032305517 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Pretender Omega Gear Update

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.