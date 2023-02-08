Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Pretender Omega Gear Update

Boxing Star22

The Pretender Omega gear uses three consecutive Megapunch from Trinity, Astro and Hand of God Omega gears.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile sports game Boxing Star announces the Pretender Omega gear update.

To celebrate this update, players will receive tons of rewards just by logging into the game daily. The daily in-game rewards up for grabs include the Gold and Pretender Omega Box.

Developed by 4:33, Boxing Star features an immersive story and interactive gameplay in which players fight their way through multiple tournaments. Boxing Star has more than 50 million downloads on Google Play.

For more details on all these recent updates, visit the official Boxing Star Facebook page.