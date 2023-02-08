Vertexcom, chargebyte, and prisma sales Sign the Tripartite Cooperation MOU
chargebyte uses Vertexcom GreenPHY chipset MSE102x+ MSEX2x-i to develop and manufacture the module, and prisma sales will support promoting the module to the market.”HSINCHU, TAIWAN, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., a smart charging communication chip design company, has entered into an agreement with chargebyte GmbH, a leading solution provider for the link of sustainable e-mobility and energy, also jointly cooperates with prisma sales service gmbH to vigorously develop e-mobility ecosystem. These three companies will work together to create HomePlug® GreenPHY module which complies with CCS electric vehicle charging system communication protocol, ISO 15118, developing electric vehicle (EV) and EV charger market.
— Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom
Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom states that Vertexcom EVCC and SECC solutions have been qualified for AEC-Q100 grade 2 test and passed the test in various locations, and are verified in the field by ODM/OEM manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Through the tripartite cooperation, chargebyte uses Vertexcom GreenPHY chipset MSE102x+ MSEX2x-i to develop and manufacture the module, and prisma sales will support promoting the module to the market.
Thomas Wagner, the CEO of chargebyte stated that we contribute significantly to the industrialization of intelligent charging infrastructure. With our more than 10 years of experience in power line communication we offer a wide range of expertise in all aspects of charging communication, from small communication modules to full features charge controllers including ISO15118 software stack. With Vertexcom’s GreenPHY chip, we can now offer the most cost-effective PLC modules on the market.
prisma sales is the European sales representative of Vertexcom. Tilo Hahn, the Managing Director of prisma sales said we are glad to cooperate with Vertexcom and chargebyte. Partnering with chargebyte does not only offers Vertexcom based communication modules at very attractive pricing, but even more enables a very fast and easy integration of a complete solution into our customer's systems.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. Vertexcom has a complete communication solution, including Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN1.1 and its plugfest specification, and G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
