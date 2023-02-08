Desert Botanicals® Announces Special Valentine’s Day Sale

Submit Release
Desert Botanicals® announces a special Valentine’s Day sale. For the remainder of February Desert Botanicals is offering a 30% discount on its hair care line.

For the month of February, we’re very pleased to offer a special sale that makes our highest quality hair products available at a price point nearly everyone can afford. ”
— John Ritchie
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S.A., February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Botanicals® announces a special Valentine’s Day sale. For the remainder of February Desert Botanicals is offering a 30% discount on its hair care line. Starting with the finest ingredients available from the Sonoran Desert (jojoba, prickly pear, aloe vera), Desert Botanicals products are made in Arizona and combine many beneficial natural oils and extracts with high tech ingredients for best-in-class hair color protection, cuticle nourishment, shine, and frizz control all while avoiding harsh chemicals like parabens and propylene glycol.

“Everyone wants to look their best, especially on Valentine’s Day,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “For the month of February, we’re very pleased to offer a special sale that makes our highest quality hair products available at a price point nearly everyone can afford. Whether as a Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one or simply for people wanting to look their very best at work or on a date, our sale makes it possible for everyone to experience the significant benefits of our products.”

People seeking to purchase Desert Botanicals products can visit: www.dbotanicals.com/shop

About Desert Botanicals
Founded in Arizona in 2019 by a Ph.D. Chemist from the University of Southern California and a University of Chicago M.B.A., Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.

Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:

• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.

We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.

www.dbotanicals.com

Media Inquiries:
info@dbotanicals.com

John Ritchie
Desert Botanicals
+1 480-287-4345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

