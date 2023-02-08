Commercial Restoration Company Acquires Denver-Based Project X Restoration

Expands operations and service capabilities in Rocky Mountain Region

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, announces its acquisition of Project X Restoration, a Denver-based firm specializing in water damage cleanup, fire damage restoration, and mold removal and remediation.

“Project X is a great addition to CRC, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team,” said Bill Sutter, Founder, and CEO of Commercial Restoration Company. “Danny Ortiz has built an impressive business and by combining our resources and operations, we are able to broaden our reach and provide expanded services in the Rocky Mountain region.”

“We have partnered with the Project X team on multiple larger projects in Denver over the years, and leadership from both companies felt the timing was right to join forces,” Chuck Borden, President of Commercial Restoration Company added. “Our organizations are closely aligned in terms of values and the way we approach service delivery and quality. We look forward to building on our combined capabilities and delivering more value to our clients.”

Founded in 2011 by Danny Ortiz, Project X has built a reputation based on integrity and dependability. The new merger brings together decades’ worth of collective experience within the disaster recovery field allowing both companies to strengthen their ability to provide superior service throughout the region.

“I am grateful to have found a partner who shares our values as well as our commitment to doing what’s right for our customers. I am excited to be part of the team at CRC,” said Danny Ortiz, President of Project X Restoration. “It has been an honor to serve my community over the past decade, but I am eager to apply my knowledge in this new capacity with a much larger team behind me.”

Today’s announcement is the second in a strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions to support further growth. CRC previously merged with Tennessee-based Southeast Construction & Restoration, Inc. in early 2022.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right.