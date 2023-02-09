Desert Essence Introduces Three Luxurious Body Butters
Indulgent Formulations are Perfect for Galentine's Gifting and Pampering
Desert Essence is seizing the opportunity to expand our body care offerings as people make a commitment to natural ingredients, sustainable packaging and companies that are mission-based.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13, 2023, than to gift a best gal – mom, sister, friend, co-worker – with luxurious, cruelty-free body care? Desert Essence has become known for its innovative formulations featuring nurturing jojoba oil, shea butter, and coconut, and all three are showcased in a new line of Body Butters: Shea and Jojoba Body Butter, Fresh Mango Body Butter, and Coconut Body Butter.
— Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence
All three products are formulated to nourish and rejuvenate dry skin with oil-rich and emollient ingredients, and, unlike many body butters on the market, they contain hyaluronic acid. Easily absorbed, these body butters have a non-greasy buttery-smooth texture and contain antioxidant-rich coffee oil to help firm, smooth and invigorate skin. As with all Desert Essence products, the Body Butters are made in the U.S. with globally-sourced ingredients and are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial fragrances or dyes.
Michelle Phillips, celebrity lifestyle expert and TV make-up artist says, “It's important to pay as much attention to the skin on our bodies as we do to the skin on our face to avoid premature aging. It is equally as important to be aware of what we put on our skin, as it's our largest organ and its main function is to protect the body. So, you want to use products that contain natural ingredients such as Desert Essence body butters. Ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil and coconut are good for the skin and effective in moisturizing your body, especially in the winter months when our skin is dry,” she notes.
Market research(1) shows that the global body butter market is anticipated to rise 14% by 2030, with natural products at the forefront of many consumers’ minds. Concerned not only with ingredients in personal care and beauty products, consumers are also looking for brands that support sustainability in packaging, and diversity in brand leadership.
“Desert Essence is seizing the opportunity to expand our body care offerings as people make a commitment to natural ingredients, sustainable packaging and companies that are mission-based,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence. “We’re leveraging the popularity of the ingredients we have become known for – shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut – to bring these new Body Butters to the market.”
A 7.5 fluid ounce container of Body Butter retails for $12.99 and is available at select retailers nationwide and through the Desert Essence website, www.desertessence.com.
Desert Essence is offering consumers $10 off every $50 purchase in a Share the Love sale from Feb 1-14, with a sitewide sale of 25% off from Feb 21-28.
# # #
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
(1). Shea butter market size, share: Industry Analysis 2030. Allied Market Research. (2021, September). Retrieved February 1, 2023, from https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shea-butter-market-A13671
SARAH Eykyn
Essenza Communications
+1 205-239-6445
email us here