City of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Boosts Engagement with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Gaithersburg, MD, needed an end-to-end government budgeting software that would boost citizen engagement. The top choice: OpenGov and its online budget book.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Gaithersburg, MD, officials needed a long-term tech partner to help the community become more engaged, so they partnered with, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on government budgeting software.
Located just 20 miles north of Washington D.C., Gaithersburg is popular as a family-friendly place to live for those who work in and around the nation’s Capital. City leaders had been searching for an end-to-end cloud-based solution that would increase efficiencies in strategic investment planning, operating budget development, long-term capital improvement allocation, and forward-thinking personnel forecasting. They also were looking for a tech partner that could help the City interact and engage with citizens. A committee of cross-functional City staff unanimously chose OpenGov Budgeting & Planning as the partner of choice.
Using OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, City staff will be able to:
- Collaborate across departments within the budgeting platform to send and receive budget proposals, track performance on strategic initiatives, comment on key reports, and tie strategic priorities to outcomes.
- Forecast long-term capital expenditures, manage capital planning proposals, track performance of capital projects, and keep the public informed on capital project progress.
- Increase visibility into workforce cost drivers and develop better salary projections to enhance long-range personnel planning.
- Cut budget development time in half and communicate with taxpayers using an award-winning, interactive online budget book. Leaders will be able to tell compelling stories with dynamic data visualizations and easy-to-understand narratives.
The City of Gaithersburg joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
