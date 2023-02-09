MontyCloud Joins AWS Well-Architected Partner Program
MontyCloud, a member of the AWS Partner Network announces its acceptance into the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program
The accuracy and time savings provided by the MontyCloud DAY2™ platform are making it easier for partners to claim funding while building and maintaining well-architected infrastructure.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces its acceptance into the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program. The AWS Well-Architected Partner Program recognizes partners that implement AWS best practices, measure workload states, and make improvements where required. MontyCloud’s DAY2™ CloudOps platform maps autonomous checks to the AWS Well-Architected Framework questions and provides no-code remediations which dramatically reduce time to completion.
— Mitch Ivanicki, Strategic Alliances Director for MontyCloud
MontyCloud DAY2™ customers and partners are now able to quickly evaluate and remediate AWS environments against the Six Pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework, launch AWS Well-Architected Blueprints, and set up guardrails and notifications to help maintain a Well-Architected environment. MontyCloud DAY2™ automatically maps checks to any number of resources in a selected environment and identifies potential issues. Over 70% of the questions in an AWS Well-Architected Framework Review (WAFR) are supported with instantaneous, automated checks from MontyCloud DAY2™ that provide a pass/fail recommendation, reducing the manual effort to complete this task. Early adopters of the MontyCloud DAY2™ AWS WAFR capabilities are experiencing an 80% time savings conducting WAFRs, bringing the time it takes for each pillar from 90 minutes to about 15 minutes. AWS Well-Architected Partners are able to provide evidence of completed remediations, furthering their ability to build and grow trust with both the customer and AWS.
“I am incredibly proud of our team joining the AWS Well-Architected Partner program. Our AWS Well-Architected Framework capabilities are a game changer for our customers and partners”, said Mitch Ivanicki, Strategic Alliances Director for MontyCloud. “The accuracy and time savings provided by the MontyCloud DAY2™ platform are making it easier for partners to claim funding while building and maintaining well-architected infrastructure. We are doubling down on automation to build and maintain Well-Architected environments with WAFR as a centerpiece to all we do. Expect to see a lot more from us in 2023.”
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. MontyCloud DAY2™ is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies cloud operations, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.
