Infinity Rehab Partners with Roaring Fork Senior Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Roaring Fork Senior Living in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, as of February 13, 2023.
Roaring Fork Senior Living offers assisted living and memory care living options for seniors. The newest community opened and managed by Ascent Living Communities, the campus features 84 apartments across both living options in an architecturally beautiful building situated right on the bank of the Roaring Fork River. Residents can enjoy restaurant-style dining, a tavern with a bar and billiards table, a movie theater (complete with popcorn!), vibrant activities, yoga studio, and sweeping views of the Roaring Fork River and mountain surroundings.
With the addition of this new partnership, Infinity Rehab’s wellness therapy program, Reach, expands their existing outpatient services in the state of Colorado. Reach by Infinity Rehab offers a comprehensive therapy and wellness program that provides a suite of services to help residents thrive. The program is personalized around the specific requirements of each resident, addressing their health and wellness needs.
“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s Reach Wellness Program into the Roaring Fork Senior Living community,” said Laura Cantrell, Vice President of Community-Based Services. “Our mission aligns with their community, and I look forward to seeing our partnership grow.”
Jerry Thomas, Executive Director of Roaring Fork Senior Living, is equally excited about this new venture.
“We’re thrilled to offer this benefit to the treasured residents in our community,” noted Thomas. “It is difficult to overstate the value of having on-site rehab services available for our residents, because the ease of rehab access leads to stronger, healthier, and more vibrant residents. We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Infinity Rehab.”
Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Roaring Fork Senior Living, as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page. Learn more about Roaring Fork Senior Living on their Facebook page.
About Infinity Rehab
Founded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of occupational, physical, and speech therapy services in skilled nursing facilities, assisted, independent, and memory care facilities, hospitals, and patients' homes. Infinity Rehab is your "one-stop shop" for therapy services, including contract therapy, therapy management, outpatient therapy, and wellness programs. Through the leadership of industry-recognized experts, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 customers across 18 states. In addition, Infinity Rehab has been proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
Margaret Hodson
email us here
Other