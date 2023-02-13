Software for BTL and Marketing Agencies Improves Accountability and Results

CPG manufacturers are making it mandatory for small business partners to adopt retail data collection technology

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large CPG companies have to rely on local BTL (or "below-the-line") agencies to deploy local direct advertising activities (such as providing free samples or distributing flyers) to groups of specific customers. They also work with marketing agencies to implement store promotions and track KPIs such as product availability and competitor pricing. However, tracking the work and effectiveness of such third parties can be difficult.

Although cost-effective, hiring third parties means less accountability and a lot of personnel turnover, especially with small providers that rely on hourly workers. On top of that, reporting systems are normally all over the place - if there is even a system - so the lag time between a store visit and the actual issue reporting might take days. This means that situations such as out-of-stocks or promotion compliance failures might take longer than needed to be resolved, resulting in hits to the bottom line.

"We are seeing more and more small BTL and marketing agencies being required by large CPGs manufacturers or distributors to provide digital reporting of their services in order to even be considered as a supplier", says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis, "No manufacturer wants a promotion, for instance, that might have taken months of planning at the corporate level to fail because of poor store implementation. With our software, a marketing agency can go from having no system in place to full retail data collection and reporting in a matter of hours".

VisitBasis is a software for BTL and marketing agencies that allows even the smallest of retail service providers to create a system for tracking direct and store advertising, as well as shelf KPIs. It allows creating of reports and online dashboards to share results with CPG manufacturers, improving accountability and, by extension, the business relationship.

In addition to a paid, premium subscription that includes a 30-day free trial with unlimited users, VisitBasis also offers a free version of its software for BTL and marketing agencies with up to 10 users. For more information and to sign up go to https://www.visitbasis.com.

About VisitBasis

Since 2013 VisitBasis has been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.

