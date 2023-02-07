Michigan CBD Brand, Henotic, Releases New Full-Spectrum Gummies
Henotic launches new 50mg CBD gummies with a microdose of THC offering a new way to enjoy a great night out.
We are thrilled to launch our new BALANCEDAF gummies. Being in this business I've tried a lot of gummies, and these are at the very top in taste and effects.”HOWELL, MI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henotic, a music festival support and recovery CBD supplement brand, is excited to announce the launch of their new BALANCEDAF 50mg Full-spectrum CBD gummies. In addition to the 50mg of CBD per piece, these new gummies contain a micro-dose of THC, making them the perfect addition to any festival or rave experience. The cannabinoid blend offers a relaxing and balancing effect that is hard to find. They're also great for unwinding at the end of any long day. Vegan-friendly and made with all-natural ingredients, BALANCEDAF gummies are also third-party lab tested and made in an FDA and cGMP-compliant facility. At only $50 per 1500mg bottle, these new gummies are available at a fraction of the cost most other CBD brands charge for similar or even less potent products.
The EDM rave and music festival scene can offer a fun and exciting experience, but they can also be taxing on the mind and body. Henotic is dedicated to aiding in harm reduction within the scene, and their new gummies are designed to help ravers find a little balance in the fun times and recover faster the day after.
"We are thrilled to launch our new BALANCEDAF gummies. Being in this business, I've tried a lot of gummies, and these are at the very top in taste and effects," said Josh Whitney, founder of Henotic Hemp. "Our mission is to provide a safe and natural alternative to help people have a better festival experience, and we believe these gummies are another step in that direction. We're working to bring more awareness to the idea of 'conscious partying' where health isn't forgotten about while having a great time."
According to Henotic, conscious raving or health-centered raving refers to the idea of approaching the activity of raving (attending electronic music concerts and dancing to the music) in a way that is mindful of one's physical and mental health. This can involve practices such as staying hydrated, taking breaks to rest and recharge, and making sure to eat before and during the event. It can also involve being mindful of one's surroundings and the well-being of others, and making an effort to create a positive and welcoming atmosphere at the event. The goal of conscious raving is to have a fun and enjoyable experience while also taking care of one's health and the health of those around you.
The cannabinoid-based supplements offered by Henotic are not just for support and recovery but can be used as alternatives to alcohol and other substances to enhance any rave or festival experience without having to deal with any hangover the following day. Their secret formula is 2 of the MIND Caps Capsules with 1 BALANCEDAF CBD gummy. Give it a try before your next rave experience.
The new BALANCEDAF gummies are available for purchase on Henotic's website. Visit www.henotichemp.com
About Henotic (www.henotichemp.com)
Henotic is a music festival support and recovery plant-based supplement brand that is working to aid in harm reduction within the EDM rave scene. They are dedicated to providing safe and natural alternatives to help people have a better festival and rave experience.
