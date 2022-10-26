Henotic Hemp pivots brand and niches down
Henotic Hemp sets out to become a top player within the music festival and rave community as an official support and recovery supplement
The music festival space and EDM community need what we are going to offer”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henotic Hemp of Michigan announced recently that it would be pivoting its brand away from the performance and athletic CBD markets and niching down into the music festival space. Since March 2021, Henotic Hemp has marketed its performance CBD brand to "athletes and high performers seeking optimal balance in work, sport, play, and recovery." They offer a complete lineup of high-quality CBD supplements for active and outgoing lifestyles.
— Josh Whitney
Recent revelations within the company have led the brand to reinvent itself and make the necessary pivot. From now on, Henotic Hemp will be marketing itself as a Music Festival Support and Recovery Supplement brand that aims to support harm reduction and better health within the music festival space.
"The music festival space and EDM community need what we are going to offer," says Josh Whitney, the company's founder. "There isn't much focus on health and wellness within these spaces, but just because you're having a good time doesn't mean you should forget about your health. We want to help people have a better and safer time."
Music festivals are typically 2-5 day events where people go to escape the obligations of day-to-day life and dance the night away. The sizes of festivals can range from a couple of hundred people to well over 100,000 and span hundreds if not thousands of acres. No matter the size, the environment is typically the same–no one talks about their jobs, opinions, or politics. People only care about connecting with their fellow humans and basking in the magic of a temporary alternate reality where all are accepted, and no one cares if you're a terrible dancer.
"The EDM community is special. Electronic music, specifically, is so fun to dance to. Everyone dances, and no one cares what you look like. That level of vulnerability is something you don't see in everyday life, and it brings people together in a special way." says Josh.
It's no mystery that music festivals typically involve a lot of partying, dancing, walking, and sleeping on the ground in tents for a few days. They are tough on the mind and body, even if they are done entirely sober. "The need for what we will provide is there, and we anticipate the adoption of this idea to resonate with many people."
Henotic Hemp wants to ensure its current customer base knows that all its products and core values remain the same. Nothing is changing within the products themselves. The only thing changing is who their target customer is. CBD has a broad range of positive benefits for mental health, sleep, pain, inflammation, and general health. Henotic Hemp offers high-potency cannabinoids mixed with added vitamins, herbs, adaptogens, and mushrooms, with each product having a specific use.
The company states its mission is to inspire higher levels of health, connection, and balance in all who use its products–supporting people's mental health as their central focus. Josh struggled with heroin addiction in his mid 20's and credits CBD, plant medicines, and EDM music for saving his life. "I've struggled a lot with mental health over the years. Whether it's addiction, depression, or anxiety, each presents unique challenges. I've found good tools like CBD, which help a lot, and I want to help others with the same tools that have helped me."
Henotic Hemp
Henotic Hemp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other