Henotic Hemp a CBD Brand that Stands Apart

I want to help people like myself. I created these products because they fit the lifestyle I'm trying to lead. I want to help others do the same.”METRO DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent years have seen an absolute explosion in the CBD market. Dozens, even hundreds, of CBD brands are popping up all over the place. Most make big claims while offering similar products with slight variations in their labels. Typically these brands offer basic, low-potency CBD and have no real purpose other than cashing in on the "green rush" sweeping the United States and the world. Consumers get bombarded with too many options and usually end up disappointed by the lack of effectiveness these popup brands offer.
Not to worry, though. There are CBD companies that genuinely care and try their best to provide high-quality and effective products because, in one way or another, CBD changed their lives for the better. One of these brands is Henotic Hemp.
Henotic Hemp is a fast-growing performance CBD brand located just outside Detroit, Michigan, started by a young entrepreneur named Josh, whose life was turned around by CBD back in 2016. Josh was a product of the opiate epidemic and spent most of his 20's in and out of heroin addiction. It was a rough road, overdosing numerous times. Josh was desperate to get his life back and was searching for something that could help. Then in October of 2016, a friend told him about CBD.
Since then, Josh has poured his heart and soul into creating what he calls "a brand of CBD he would be happy to buy himself." Henotic Hemp is different from most other CBD companies out there in multiple ways. First, there is the origin story of CBD changing the founder's life so profoundly.
Second, the type of products Henotic Hemp produces are like no others. Every product is meticulously created to a certain "performance standard." This standard includes potent and effective servings sizes of organically sourced CBD in every dose, added beneficial ingredients (including some that are clinically studied and patented), and keeping the price of every product low and accessible.
And third, the product designs have a distinct look and feel that makes them stand out above the rest.
Henotic Hemp recently released two new products: an elite-level CBD/ CBG oil tincture and CBD immune system support capsules called ARMOR CAPS.
The new tincture dubbed SOUL CBG+ contains a healthy dose of 1000mg of CBD and 500mg of CBG, along with clinically studied ingredients, PLUS added terpenes for even more benefits. The Armor Caps CBD capsules offer 20mg of organically sourced CBD per serving mixed with ELEVEN immune system boosting nutrients. Both products provide more for less, keeping in stride with the companies values.
Henotic Hemp focuses on offering products to active and outgoing individuals who like to work hard and play hard. These two new products join an elite lineup of other CBD products, including a high potency full-spectrum CBD oil, a CBD nootropic for better focus and mood, and a CBN sleep gummy for better rest and relaxation.
Entrepreneurs, athletes, and festival-goers are all experiencing the benefits of the Hustle and Heal mentality that Henotic Hemp performance CBD products bring to the market. Josh says, "I want to help people like myself. I created these products because they fit the lifestyle I'm trying to lead. I want to help others do the same."
Check out Henotic Hemp at their website at http://www.henotichemp.com or search @henotichemp on any social media platform and connect with them there and say hi to Josh.
