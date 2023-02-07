Introducing the “Stoli Slice” – The Delray Beach Open’s Official Cocktail for the 2023 Tournament
The “Stoli Slice” will be Served at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center and Local Bars and Restaurants During the Annual Event on February 10-19, 2023
Stoli Vodka is proud to announce that they are the Official Vodka of the Delray Beach Open, bringing together the finest award-winning vodka and the best tennis players to showcase both.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Open (https://yellowtennisball.com/) in partnership with Stoli Vodka has announced its official signature cocktail for the 2023 tournament – the Stoli Slice. Celebrating 25 years at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center on Atlantic Avenue, the Delray Beach Open is held annually and will take place February 10 to 19, 2023.
The Stoli Slice will be served at the tournament as well as local Delray Beach bars and restaurants throughout the event. For the first time, the Delray Beach Open in partnership with Stoli Vodka, is sharing the recipe for the creative and refreshing drink.
Ingredients:
• 1 ¼ ounces Stoli Vodka
• 3 ounces Pink Lemonade
• ½ ounce Cranberry juice
• add Ice (crushed)
• add sprig of mint, strawberries and lemon wheel
Directions: Combine Stoli, Pink Lemonade, and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a shaker tin with ice. Shake and pour.
Garnish with a sprig of mint, lemon wheel and strawberries. It doesn’t get more refreshing than that.
“Stoli Vodka is proud to announce its partnership with the Delray Beach Open Tennis Tournament,” said Lisa Watson, Stoli South Florida Market Manager (North). “Stoli Vodka as the Official Vodka of the Delray Beach Open brings together the finest award-winning vodka and the best tennis players to showcase both.”
The Delray Beach Open is televised nationally on the Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 50 countries. The combined ATP 250 and ATP Champions Tour Legends event welcomes 60,000-plus spectators annually while hosting corporate events, amateur tennis tournaments, live music performances and social happenings over the 10 days.
About Stoli Vodka
Since 1938, Stoli has held the bar high for quality vodka, combining innovation, creativity, and daring with century-old traditions to create something both refreshingly modern and exceptionally classic. We don’t leave our focus on quality to anyone else-from the grain fields to the distillery to the bottling, Stoli is about bringing uncompromising quality to the world. Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Learn more at https://stoli-group.com/.
About The Delray Beach Open
The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 10-19, 2023 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2023 will be its 25th year in Delray Beach, and 31st overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour event is in its 14th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.
About The City of Delray Beach
In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of DelrayBeach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."
