‘Ladies Day Luncheons’ Presented by Lilly Pulitzer Return to Delray Beach Open; EVP at Lilly Pulitzer to Attend Feb. 16
In Partnership with Raeburn Winery, The Bloody Mary Experience and Stoli Vodka the Ladies Day Luncheons Will Be Held February 15 & 16
We are excited to have Lilly Pulitzer as the Presenting Sponsor of Ladies Luncheons and look forward to welcoming Mira Fain, Lilly Pulitzer EVP of Design & Product Development, as a special guest.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Ladies Day Luncheons are returning to the Delray Beach Open! Presented by Lilly Pulitzer and sponsored by Raeburn Winery, The Bloody Mary Experience and Stoli Vodka, the Ladies Day Luncheons – being held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16 – offer guests more than just lunch. Tickets include Stadium Court seats to the day’s tennis matches, wine, Stoli cocktails, Bloody Marys, raffle prizes, gifts and much more.
— Adam Baron, Director, Corporate Partnerships
On Thursday, Feb. 16, Lilly Pulitzer’s EVP of Design & Product Development, Mira Fain, who lives in West Palm Beach, will be in attendance and will regale the ladies with behind-the-scenes stories about her experience at Lilly Pulitzer and her love of tennis.
“Ladies Day Luncheons are among the most popular special events we host at the Delray Beach Open,” said Adam Baron, Director, Corporate Partnerships. “This year, we are excited to have Lilly Pulitzer as the Presenting Sponsor of Ladies Luncheons and look forward to welcoming Mira Fain, Lilly Pulitzer EVP of Design & Product Development, as a special guest at the event.”
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 15 & Thursday, Feb. 16, 11:00am-12:30pm
WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444
COST: Luncheon + Stadium Court Box Ticket: $110 ($140+ Value)
Luncheon + Stadium Court Reserved Ticket: $90 ($120+ Value)
For more information, please call Marlena Hochberg at 561-330-6000 or email MHochberg@YellowTennisBall.com. To order tickets, click here.
DETAILS:
On Thursday, Feb. 16, Lilly Pulitzer’s EVP of Design & Product Development, Mira Fain, who lives in West Palm Beach, will be in attendance and will regale the ladies with behind-the-scenes stories about her experience at Lilly Pulitzer and her love of tennis.
*Media Welcome to attend, interview Mira Fain and photograph/video!
All individual session tickets for the Delray Beach Open are on sale and start at just $42. Weeklong series packages can now be secured for a $100 deposit. Veranda series packages have already sold-out, but a variety of series packages are still available starting at $750, including reserved seats, courtside box seats and on-court “Best Seats in the House.” Packages include parking and exclusive amenities, as an all-inclusive deal. A Finals Weekender package starts at $300 and includes quarterfinals through finals tickets. Visit www.YellowTennisBall.com, call 561-330-6000 or email info@YellowTennisBall.com for more information.
Disclaimer - Match schedule, including number of sessions, dates, times, number of matches and players scheduled are subject to change. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange.
The Delray Beach Open is televised nationally on the Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 50 countries. The combined ATP 250 and ATP Champions Tour Legends event welcomes 60,000-plus spectators annually while hosting corporate events, amateur tennis tournaments, live music performances and social happenings over the 10 days.
About The Delray Beach Open: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 10-19, 2023 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2023 will be its 25th year in Delray Beach, and 31st overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour event is in its 14th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.
About The City of Delray Beach: In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."
Media Contact:
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
561-310-9921
Melissa@BlueIvy.co
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn