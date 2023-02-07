Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Personalized Mobile Search Patent Portfolio
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a patent portfolio with mobile technology applicable to both social networks and location-based services.”PORTLAND, OREGON, U.S.A., February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Personalized Mobile Search patent portfolio owned by Kii, Inc.
— Alex Avstreykh, Vitek
The Personalized Mobile Search patent portfolio contains 18 active patents, including 4 US patents within 10 patent families. The patent portfolio covers mobile search and location-based services. The patented technology includes personalized searches in social networks and using location-based services to access and control nearby devices. Kii has been a mobile software and mobile service provider since 2007, delivering connected experiences through smart devices and apps. Kii helps developers and device manufacturers meet their high-performance demands with an end-to-end platform optimized for building and running enterprise mobile and IoT initiatives.
The Personalized Mobile Search patent portfolio contains decisive technology currently being used by major social media and LBS providers. One key patent covers ranking personalized search results for each user. Results are ranked based on the content being shared by the user’s contacts. The patent claims are implemented by most large social networks and search engine providers.
A second key patent in the portfolio describes finding nearby devices that are registered with an application. When registered devices are nearby, the application is launched to allow access and control of a selected device, such as for payment terminals that accept contactless payment. The patented technology is implemented by several large companies that offer integrated mapping and payment applications on a mobile device.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.
The Personalized Mobile Search patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique patent portfolio with mobile technology applicable to both social networks and location-based services. The inventions are already implemented by social network search engines and transit payment systems, and are relevant to other location-based applications that interact with nearby devices.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q2 2023. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
