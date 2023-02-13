Delray Beach Open Announces PRIDE Night on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
In Partnership with Stoli, USTA Florida and the South Florida Tennis Club & Clay Court Classic, Will Include PRIDE Celebrations, Special Clinic, Live DJ & More
Where Stoli is present is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on community excellence and could not be happier than to have the opportunity to partner with the remarkable Delray Beach Open.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The Delray Beach Open (https://yellowtennisball.com/), in partnership with Stoli Vodka, USTA Florida, and the South Florida Tennis Club (SFTC) Clay Court Classic, has announced its second annual PRIDE Night will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:00pm. PRIDE Night will feature celebrations, a special tennis clinic, DJ, and beverages from Stoli. This year, Patrik Gallineaux, LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Stoli Group, will be in attendance for the evening’s Coin Toss and matches. Attendees will also be treated to a free clinic hosted by USTA Florida on February 15th from 5:15 to 6:00 pm on the outer courts.
“We know that where Stoli is present around the globe is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on community excellence,” said Patrik Gallineaux, LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Stoli Group. “In this spirit, Stoli could not be happier than to have the opportunity to partner with the remarkable Delray Beach Open.”
PRIDE Night also serves as a kickoff for the 33rd annual Clay Court Classic, an official Gay & Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA) tournament, which is held in Fort Lauderdale and begins on Feb. 16.
WHEN: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 5:00pm
WHERE: Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center
201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444
WHO: Stoli Global LGBTQ Ambassador, LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Stoli Group Patrik Gallineaux; 120+ GLTA players; Delray Beach Open tournament attendees, players and staff.
DETAILS: For more information, please visit: https://yellowtennisball.com/pride-night/. For groups of 15 of more, please contact Jax Kenney at JKenney@YellowTennisBall.com or 561-330-6000 x 1.
*Media Welcome to attend and photograph/video!
The Delray Beach Open is televised nationally on the Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 50 countries. The combined ATP 250 and ATP Champions Tour Legends event welcomes 60,000-plus spectators annually while hosting corporate events, amateur tennis tournaments, live music performances and social happenings over the 10 days.
About The Delray Beach Open: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 10-19, 2023 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2023 will be its 25th year in Delray Beach, and 31st overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour event is in its 14th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.
About Stoli: Mainly known for the Latvian Stoli Vodka brand available in over 165 countries around the world, StoliGroup has expanded its portfolio in the Ultra Premium Spirit & Wine categories in recent years to include the tastes and interests of a broader global audience. With core values of Sustainability, Trust, Originality, Liberation and Integrity, Stoli® exists to liberate authentic voices to come together to make the world a better place--while having some fun along the way! Communicated through the global "Liberate Your Spirit" brand platform, Stoli encourages creativity and self-expression, and champions the right of all good people for equality, kindness, love, and peace in pursuit of a better world.
About The City of Delray Beach: In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."
