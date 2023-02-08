Morae Named iManage ‘Partner of the Year’ Around the World
Recognition Marks Morae’s 12th Consecutive Year to Win as Partner of the Year
Morae is honored to once again be recognized globally by iManage as the partner of choice for law firms and corporate legal departments.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business solutions for an ever-changing legal industry, today announced its recognition by iManage as Partner of the Year around the world for its delivery and support of cloud-based information management solutions. The recognition follows record-breaking client demand in 2022 and marks the company’s 12th consecutive win globally as Partner of the Year - a unique distinction earned after consistently meeting key iManage criteria year after year for sales, solution excellence, and client experience.
— David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae
Morae received a total of six awards during the recent iManage 2023 Partner Kickoff in Chicago, including Partner of the Year (Large Law) and Revenue Growth for North America, Partner of the Year and Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Partner of the Year and Business Development for Australia and New Zealand.
“Morae is honored to once again be recognized globally by iManage as the partner of choice for law firms and corporate legal departments. Our team’s expertise, collaborative style, and focus on client experience are why so many of our existing and new clients choose to trust us, and then stay with us,” said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae.
Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae added, “Our recognition by iManage as their leading partner for revenue growth and business development provides a further testament to the strength of the Morae brand, and to the returns we’re seeing from continual investments we’ve made in our own people, including attracting and retaining the very best talent available in the industry.”
Morae is trusted by law firms and legal departments around the world to help them embrace the cloud and unleash siloed knowledge from across the enterprise enabling our clients to better, and more quickly, answer their complex business questions in today’s ever-changing world. To learn more about Morae’s information solutions, visit us at moraeglobal.com/solutions/information.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.
Eric Feistel
Morae Global Corporation
+1 713-244-6094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube