Negris LeBrum Launches New Luxury Sock Capsule Collection with Celebrity Photographer Nigel Barker
Negris LeBrum, an American luxury brand, announced a new capsule sock collection with images by renowned fashion photographer and filmmaker, Nigel Barker.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury-brand set to launch Chaussettes a one-of-a-kind luxury sock capsule collection at NYFW
Negris LeBrum, an American luxury brand, announced a new capsule sock collection with images by renowned fashion photographer and filmmaker, Nigel Barker. The unique styles of this capsule collection will turn heads while providing consumers with a versatile accessory developed with exceptional craftsmanship, design, and compression health benefits.
“I have always admired Nigel's work and his ability to focus on the smallest details of objects that create memorable images. It has been an honor and learning experience to work with him on my luxury socks campaign. I gave him full creative freedom to shoot this collection with the Chin twins and we couldn't be happier with the results.” Hamilton revealed. The capsule collection will launch at a private event on Friday, February 10.
The images from the Chaussettes capsule collection were the result of a shared vision between Barker and Hamilton.
“When Travis Hamilton came to me with his new line of compression socks, it was evident that these were not socks to hide or shy away from but rather fashion statements that said look at my legs, I am free to be whomever I want.” Barker acknowledged.
The Chaussettes collection will launch during a private cocktail party and reception on the first day of New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The luxury brand’s Fall 23 Black/White collection will premiere with a runway show the following day February 11. Items from the capsule collection will be available online after fashion week. For more information on the collection and Negris Lebrum, follow @negris_lebrum on Instagram and visit https://www.negrislebrum.com/.
About Negris LeBrum
Negris LeBrum (NL) was inspired by a love story that began during the 1940s, between a young beautiful French Creole woman and a handsome black man. Although their love was forbidden by societal difficulties, these individuals were brought together by a force that was greater than both of them and through fashion, their love story is being told to the world.
About Nigel Barker
Nigel Barker is an internationally renowned photographer and entrepreneur who opened his New York studio in 1996. He served 17 seasons as photographer and judge on the hit TV show, America’s Next Top Model, which airs in over 140 countries, and hosted Oxygen Network’s modeling competition series, The Face, starring alongside Naomi Campbell. Barker also created the VH1 Reality show The Shot, his latest hit show Top Photographer premiered to rave reviews and a second season is in the works.
ROMAINE SMOOTS
Fresh WInd PR
+1 212-465-3301
staff@negrislebrum.com
THE LIFESTYLE OF SOCKS by Negris LeBrum