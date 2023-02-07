StayinFront Launches New User Interface for Life Sciences Solution TouchRx®
FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayinFront, the leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life science organizations, is proud to announce the release of a new user interface for its innovative TouchRx® solution. StayinFront TouchRx® improves field teams’ productivity with advanced tools built to support role-specific objectives. The solution provides advanced targeting tools, captures critical information from detail calls, tracks key information required to comply with federal and state laws and includes closed-loop marketing presentations and the ability to send approved follow-up materials.
The new interface features a clean, modern design that is user-friendly and easy to navigate. It provides field reps with the ability to plan, execute, and document faster. They can view and analyze data from CRM and external data sources to gain insight. Field reps can also engage and respond to HCPs with targeted, relevant, and integrated messages.
“StayinFront TouchRx®, delivers an intuitive interface that empowers field teams and managers,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America at StayinFront, “We are excited to offer this new user interface which will provide our customers with an up-to-date, interactive, and practical experience.”
About StayinFront
StayinFront is the selling technology partner for Life Science companies of all sizes. Pharma and Biotech companies rely on StayinFront to optimize field team performance and streamline sales operations by reducing the complexity, time, and costs of CRM. StayinFront’s products provide companies with timely, accurate field data, total compliance with federal and state regulations, and the delivery of actionable insights. StayinFront empowers managers and field reps to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Mexico, Singapore, and New Zealand; with customers in fifty countries using our platform. Visit https://www.stayinfront.com/life-sciences-pharma-crm to find out more.
Mehaique Nawaz
The new interface features a clean, modern design that is user-friendly and easy to navigate. It provides field reps with the ability to plan, execute, and document faster. They can view and analyze data from CRM and external data sources to gain insight. Field reps can also engage and respond to HCPs with targeted, relevant, and integrated messages.
“StayinFront TouchRx®, delivers an intuitive interface that empowers field teams and managers,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America at StayinFront, “We are excited to offer this new user interface which will provide our customers with an up-to-date, interactive, and practical experience.”
About StayinFront
StayinFront is the selling technology partner for Life Science companies of all sizes. Pharma and Biotech companies rely on StayinFront to optimize field team performance and streamline sales operations by reducing the complexity, time, and costs of CRM. StayinFront’s products provide companies with timely, accurate field data, total compliance with federal and state regulations, and the delivery of actionable insights. StayinFront empowers managers and field reps to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Mexico, Singapore, and New Zealand; with customers in fifty countries using our platform. Visit https://www.stayinfront.com/life-sciences-pharma-crm to find out more.
Mehaique Nawaz
StayinFront
email us here