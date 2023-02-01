L’Oréal Morocco to Deploy StayinFront Retail Optimization Platform
StayinFront continues to be a key contributor in our global digital transformation process by allowing us to leverage the latest AI technologies in our retail execution strategy!”HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayinFront, the global provider of mobile, cloud-based retail execution solutions, announced today that L’Oréal, the world’s largest pure beauty company with well-known brands including L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Essie, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase and La Roche Posay has expanded its partnership with StayinFront to deploy StayinFront TouchCG® to field teams within Morocco.
StayinFront Retail Optimization Platform (ROP) identifies and guides field reps to stores with the greatest sales opportunities by transforming data into real-time actionable insights. StayinFront ROP enables field teams to efficiently complete tasks, verify compliance and record competitive activities. The field team will also be able to quickly identify trends, challenges, and opportunities, monitor performance and set new actions. Field teams in Morocco will also leverage a new order feature to take in-store orders which are then seamlessly integrated with L’Oréal’s store distribution system.
“StayinFront continues to be a key contributor in our global digital transformation process by allowing us to leverage the latest AI and machine learning technologies in our retail execution strategy which drives retail growth!” stated Alex Sangyong CHO, Sales and Marketing IT Director L’Oréal North Asia & SAPMENA.
“StayinFront clients who have adopted our ROP have seen an increase of 2-6% NSV whilst boosting field efficiency,” said Steve Bonsell, Commercial Director at StayinFront. “We look forward to partnering with L’Oréal to achieve similar results in Morocco with our world-class retail execution solution”.
About L’Oréal
L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 32.28 billion euros in 2021 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail, and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2021 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain. For more information: www.loreal.com.
About StayinFront
StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform optimizes field teams’ efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels and Sell More in every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods-crm.
