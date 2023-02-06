StayinFront Launches New User Interface for TouchCG Product Suite
FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayinFront, the leading global provider of Retail Optimization tools and digital transformation solutions for the Consumer Goods industry, is proud to announce the release of a new user interface for its leading TouchCG product suite. The new interface is designed to improve sales rep productivity by streamlining the sales process and providing easy access to key information and sales tools in every store visit.
The new interface features a clean, modern design that is intuitive and easy to navigate. It provides sales reps with quick access to customer information, product details, sales details, and perfect store analysis, allowing them to focus more on driving sales growth.
The TouchCG retail execution and sales tools are a key part of the end-to-end StayinFront Retail Optimization Platform, which uses AI to lead field reps to stores with the greatest sales opportunities, alleviating pain points, and boosting field force efficiency in Modern and Traditional trade channels.
“We are excited to launch this new user interface for TouchCG which will provide our customers with a modern, intuitive and productive experience,” said Sam Barclay, Chief Growth Officer of StayinFront. “Our goal is to empower sales reps with the tools they need to Know More, Do More, and Sell More and our latest user interface is yet another step forward in that mission.”
The new user interface is available now for all users of StayinFront TouchCG.
About StayinFront
StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform optimizes field teams’ efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels and Sell More in every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods-crm.
