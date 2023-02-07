Tuesday, February 7

WA schools still restrain, isolate students often despite state laws, report says

A watchdog report by disability rights advocates found that restraint and isolation have been excessively and improperly used on Washington school students, and disproportionately used on those with disabilities. Disability Rights Washington and the ACLU of Washington released the report Monday, as lawmakers considered a bill that would ban isolation and limit restraints in Washington schools. Washington law bars schools from restraining or isolating students unless there is an “imminent likelihood of serious harm,” a high bar that educators often fail to meet, the advocates reported. The report, drawing on research studies, emphasizes that the practices “have no academic or therapeutic benefit.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Kylie Cooper)

What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids

Airports and pilots are eager to get rid of leaded aviation fuel, but some worry that a new Washington bill is putting the cart before the horse. The Federal Aviation Administration already has a plan to phase out 100-octane “low lead” aviation fuel that’s commonly used in small planes seating 2 to 10 people. The Environmental Protection Agency has called it the largest remaining source of lead pollution in the air and can endanger young children’s health and others. The FAA’s target to phase out leaded fuel is 2030, but House Bill 1554 introduced in Washington this legislative session would put a state deadline to begin the transition in 2026. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald. (Tri-City Herald)

Racist covenants kept families of color from building generational wealth. This bill aims to offset that

For decades in the 20th century, developers could restrict who could live in neighborhoods. Phrases barring owners “other than the white race… except servants” were commonly placed in homeowner covenants. While that practice was outlawed in 1968, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said the impact of the racist policies are still felt today. Rep. Jamila Taylor, (D-Dist. 30), is the prime sponsor of House Bill 1474. ”We’ve seen the compounding of all these practices, policies, and laws, have led to where we are right now and we are not making traction,” said Taylor. Realtors and developers testified in favor of the bill in Olympia Monday afternoon. Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

Proposed bill would pay incarcerated workers minimum wage (Simmons)

Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County led the state in fatal fires in 2022. Here’s why

Opinion: Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas



Columbian

Vancouver rental rates outpace national growth

Editorial: In Our View: WSU program brings attention to rural health care

Editorial: In Our View: Wildfire preparation can protect health, lives (Springer)

Everett Herald

Lawsuit: Housing authority took Lynnwood domestic violence survivor off voucher

Editorial: Voting’s a duty, but should it be mandatory? (Hunt)

News Tribune

Could a $4K ‘baby bond’ help break the cycle of poverty in WA? Tacoma senator thinks so (Trudeau, Stonier)

Olympian

Public records shed new light on how WA state lawmakers are avoiding releasing information (Frame, Petersen, Riccelli, Ryu, Jinkins, Pollet)

Peninsula Daily News

COVID, flu claim 3 lives in Clallam County

ProPublica

New Legislation Takes Aim at Hidden Foster Care (Ortiz-Self)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Violent crime in Seattle hits 15-year high

Seattle Times

Seattle mother-daughter pair to attend State of the Union

Op-Ed: WA Democrats must fix police-pursuit mistake this session (Dhingra)

Editorial: Community colleges are among the state’s greatest assets

Spokesman Review

Washington Legislature addresses need for media literacy education in proposed bill (Liias)

‘We have to do more’: Spokane activists plead, march to end police violence after Nichols’ death

After blocking plan that would have downsized Northwest VA hospitals, senators propose new path to modernizing VA infrastructure

Tri-City Herald

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Big companies must share efforts to stop human trafficking under bill (Dhingra)

Pot shops now eligible for free security assessments after uptick in violent break-ins

Why Washington needs more Black teachers

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

New homeless shelters open on Tulalip reservation

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington Rep. Rick Larsen on where common ground can be found in Congress

Lawmakers consider options to change Washington drug laws and require rehab for offenders (Salomon)

KPVI (NBC)

Washington educator workforce bill draws support at House Education Committee public hearing (Ortiz-Sef)

KUOW Public Radio

Seattle, King County drop Covid vaccine requirement for employees

KXLY (ABC)

WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light

NW Public Radio

‘Native and Strong’ provides culturally-informed crisis support to Washington callers

Crosscut

What’s in the redacted records hidden by WA Democrats? (Billig, Heck, Jinkins, Robinson, Rolfes, Pederson, Valdez, Salomon, Nguyen)

WA bills propose initiatives to bring special-ed students back home (Wellman, Wilson)