Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes New Agent

His well-rounded business experience and knowledge of Eastern North Carolina, especially within the Manufacturing & Construction sectors will be a great asset to our growing office” — Tony Khoury, President and Managing Director

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is excited to announce that Tom Morse has joined their team. Tom brings 25+ years of business experience to his Transworld Business Advisor role and has expertise in engineering, operations, product development and commercialization, as well as experience in startups, public and private corporations, and consulting with businesses of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to have Tom as part of our Transworld team,” says President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “His well-rounded business experience and knowledge of Eastern North Carolina, especially within the Manufacturing & Construction sectors will be a great asset to our growing office.”

Tom understands the unique challenges privately held business owners face based on his experience in inventing his own product and launching his own company. Tom is a longtime resident of Eastern NC and has a passion for serving business owners in the region and is continually looking for ways to strengthen local communities, grow the knowledge base, and drive economic investment and growth in the area and beyond.



More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.