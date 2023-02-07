Record Breaking Jackpot Reaches $900,000*



Mississippi Match 5 Continues Grow

JACKSON, MISS. – While the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was hit with a ticket purchased in Washington state, Mississippi’s Match 5 in-state game continues to soar into uncharted waters. Lottery officials increased the estimated jackpot for the drawing tonight, Feb. 7, from $880,000 to $900,000.

“We have never seen anything like this for our in-state game,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Player enthusiasm over this jackpot is driving up sales, permitting us to increase the jackpot – again. Remember, though, play responsibly.”

The drawing tonight will be the 25th roll in the current jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022, and will continue to grow until a player matches all five numbers from a field from one to 35.

New Games

Three new scratch-off games go on sale today at Lottery retailers around the state.

$2 – Money Multiplier: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.87. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Lady Luck: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.15. Win up to $100,000.

$20 – Triple Diamond Payout: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.92. Win up to $500,000.

Green for Spring

The latest promotion from The Mississippi Lottery launched Feb. 6 and runs through March 27. The first drawing occurs Feb. 13. There is no purchase necessary to enter this promotion.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

Entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials and from special parade throws at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson March 25. Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter. All methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form. Winners are contacted via certified mail.

For more information, visit www.mslotteryhome.com/promos.

*Jackpots are estimated until final sales numbers are tabulated.

###