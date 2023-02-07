Special Topic Series: Word-Level Reading Problems – Implications for Instruction and Intervention 

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education is hosting a Special Topic Series around inclusivity and multi-tiered systems of support through the winter and spring months. The upcoming speaker is David A. Kilpatrick, PhD

Date: March 1, 2023

Time: 3:30-4:30 pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: FREE Register for Zoom Link Here



This presentation from David A. Kilpatrick, PhD will focus on how children learn to read words and why some children struggle. Including:

The nature of word-level reading development and how word-level reading problems can guide instruction and intervention.

Understanding how reading works and why some students struggle, illustrating other approaches to intervention that can yield very large reading gains for such students.

Examples of studies that consistently show that the most used intervention approaches provide limited benefits for at-risk and struggling readers.

Establishing a knowledge base for educators to choose the most effective instructional and intervention practices.

Audience: General & Special Educators, Administrators, Parents, Caregivers and Community Members Interested in Literacy, Dyslexia & Reading Disabilities and Interventions

Contact Hours: Each attendee will be awarded a certificate for 1 contact hour

About the Presenter:

David A. Kilpatrick, PhD is a professor of psychology for the State University of New York College at Cortland. He is a New York State certified school psychologist with 28 years’ experience in schools. He has been teaching courses in learning disabilities and educational psychology since 1994. David is a reading researcher and the author of two books on reading, Essentials of Assessing, Preventing, and Overcoming Reading Difficulties, and Equipped for Reading Success, and is a co-editor of a third, Reading Development and Difficulties: Bridging the Gap Between Research and Practice. David Kilpatrick’s website Equipped for Reading Success can be found at https://www.equippedforreadingsuccess.com/ .

David Kilpatrick is also the developer of the PAST (Phonemic Awareness Screener Test) which is included in his book Equipped for Reading Success and is used to monitor student progress. The Phonological Awareness Screening Test (PAST) is a valid and reliable assessment of phonological awareness that takes 5-8 minutes to administer. You can download the PAST for free at http://thepasttest.com/ .