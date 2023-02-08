Submit Release
"THE CHOSEN KING" KING WILLIE REALISED NEW LOVELY BANGER "SUGAR"

CHOSEN KING

NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER "THE CHOSEN KING"”
— KING WILLIE
DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- king willie Speaks "Originally I was born Mboko Fizi DRC Congo. In 1998 but I lived in Tanzania and Namibia as a refugee before moving to Canada in 2009. For school we can say he completed a degree in Music at Fanshawe College in London. There’s a London in Canada. Also other type of music I make is dancehall music, and reggaeton music, reggaeton is Spanish music . I have been doing music since I was young back in Tanzania and Namibia but I started taking is more serious when I turned 21 in 2019. I released my first single all for nothing which is a rap story telling of people daily struggles, pain and suffering."

King Willie - singing is exciting and breathtaking. he is noted for his
Mesmerizing and captivating vocal improvisations and vocalese lyrics to
instrumental solos. he is a musician who uses the voice as his instrument,
Displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion afro beats sounds to explain everyday struggles and life in general

A good songwriter and a storyteller, is expressive and detailed. "My music is heartfelt; they reflect my story. I am a lover, so my songs are like a love story for the ladies, and it is like the tale everyone wants to find him or herself in. My songs are melodic and the visuals I create for them are beautiful my new song SUGAR its expressing all that I like to keep my audience surprised, so I will say they should wait and see my next move. But one thing I can promise them is authentic good sounds."

king willie
Deal Done Management
+1 548-588-1848
pavewaymusic@outlook.com
SUGAR

