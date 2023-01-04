• MARIA BOVE (MB) MISS WORLD ITALY IS SET TO UNLESH FEEL-GOOD MUSIC IN AFRICA “AFRO-ITALY”SOUND
I believe everyone can make it, there’s no reason to stop on going towards your dreams”DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With each passing day, Afrobeat’s is successfully penetrating the global music market. As of today, more than ever before, the Nigerian top-dog A-list Musicians have had more international music collaborations that have flooded the airwaves to the amusement of the audience. from that’s case African music Has influenced different culture like new artistes like Maria Bove from Italy with her upcoming project which is influenced by African music
— MARIA BOVE
ABOUT MARIA (BOVE MB)
Maria Bove, the rising global superstar made her first upload to Spotify in 2021 born in Millan Italy and had some years growing up listen to afro beats. From Akon to Diamond Platnumz , P- square, Davido , Wizkid , Rema
That could explain why she fallen in love with afro beats music “I'm a 90ties baby that want to make my dreams come true I’ve been in different angles in Entertainment industry from Dancing, Acting, fashion and also Entrepreneurship and in that journey, I found my light and that was the beginning of my shine which I am bringing to the music industry” Maria Bove Said
A good songwriter and a storyteller, Maria Bove is expressive and detailed. "My music is heartfelt; they reflect my story. I am a lover, so my songs are like a love story for the ladies, and it is like the tale everyone wants to find him or herself in. My songs are melodic and the visuals I create for them are beautiful and captivating. I cannot wait to release the songs and share my videos. I like to keep my audience surprised, so I will say they should wait and see my next move. But one thing I can promise them is authentic good sounds."
Maria Bove is super-confident about the quality of his new project themed “Afro-Italy” which
will be debuting with a great music video on major TV stations across Africa.
“I believe Everyone can make it, there’s no reason to stop on going towards your dreams because of money or support even if come from nothing there’s is always a way to make it and to be the great in the world, moving forward music industry will definitely not have enough of me and that’s why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I am about to offer musically, “Maria Bove added.
