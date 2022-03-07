Kizz Daniel at London’s O2 Brixton Academy May 2022: Dates, tickets, times and more
Kizz Daniel at London’s O2 Brixton Academy May 2022: Dates, tickets, times and more:”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Afrobeats chart-topper Kizz Daniel is headlining London’s O2 Brixton Academy on 13th May 2022, where he’ll be performing some of his biggest hits including tracks from his AfroClassic EP. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase here https://tourlink.to/kizzdanielUKTour
Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is best known for his singles "Woju" and "Yeba".
Kizz Daniel is not only a great musician but he is also an academic, securing not only a career he dreamed of but also a degree along the way. He is a musician who believes in Education and in his journey, he achieved both - which he always wanted.
Outstanding and ingenious multi-award-winning Afrobeats, Pop, R&B singer and songwriter, on November 9 2021 Kizz Daniel releases his latest collection of Afroclassic songs through his sterling new EP “BARNABAS” which promises stellar quality listening with a constellation of songs, neatly handpicked and accentuated by the help of top-notch producers: Blaise Beatz, Reward Beatz, Young Jon, Roc Legion, Philkeyz and Coublon who worked tirelessly to see that this body of work lives up to Kizz Daniel’s calibre of artistry.
‘Oshe’, one of the Afro-classic album’s strongest songs with its hard-charging hooks, sassy kiss-offs and radiant sparkle, becomes one of the defining titles for the Kizz Daniel brand. Produced by serial hit-maker, Blaize Beatz with backing vocals by the Cavemen, ‘Oshe‘ is a toast to music lovers who believe in the age-old language of love and emotion. Without a doubt, this song is a classic revelation of Kizz Daniel’s humourous side in lighthearted, funny and witty anecdotes; a truth to the fact that this is a musical visionary with an instinctive ear for great sounds.
