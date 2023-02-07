BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo is returning to Rochester for its Inspire Tour
The most Lego creations built by professional Artists under one roofROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be inspired as the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo returns to Rochester with its Inspire Tour. This exciting event will take place on April 21-22 at the Rochester Main Street Armory and promises to be a memorable experience for LEGO® fans of all ages.
"We are thrilled to bring the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo back to Rochester for its Inspire Tour," said Organizer William Beights. "We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community and tickets are selling fast. Visitors can expect to see awe-inspiring LEGO® creations, participate in hands-on building activities, and meet professional LEGO® artists"
The two-day event offers visitors the opportunity to explore magnificent LEGO® displays, participate in hands-on building activities, and experience a huge selection of LEGO® merchandise. Whether you're a seasoned LEGO® builder or just discovering the joy of building with bricks, you won't want to miss this exciting event.
This year's event features:
Amazing LEGO creations from professional LEGO artists
A LEGO building zone for visitors to unleash their creativity
A vast selection of LEGO merchandise for purchase
Fun building activities for visitors of all ages
And much more!
VIP and General Admission tickets are available for purchase and a limited number of VIP tickets provide early access to the event. Children 3 and under are admitted for free with a paid adult.
Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate LEGO® event of the year. Get your tickets now and be a part of the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo Inspire Tour in Rochester!
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.BrickUniverseUSA.com
