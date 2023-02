BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo is returning to Rochester for its Inspire Tour

Lia Chan Meet and Great Professional LEGO® Artist Building amazing LEGO® creations in the building zones

The most Lego creations built by professional Artists under one roof

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to be inspired as the BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo returns to Rochester with its Inspire Tour. This exciting event will take place on April 21-22 at the Rochester Main Street Armory and promises to be a memorable experience for LEGOfans of all ages."We are thrilled to bring the BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo back to Rochester for its Inspire Tour," said Organizer William Beights. "We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community and tickets are selling fast. Visitors can expect to see awe-inspiring LEGOcreations, participate in hands-on building activities, and meet professional LEGOartists"The two-day event offers visitors the opportunity to explore magnificent LEGOdisplays, participate in hands-on building activities, and experience a huge selection of LEGOmerchandise. Whether you're a seasoned LEGObuilder or just discovering the joy of building with bricks, you won't want to miss this exciting event.This year's event features:Amazing LEGO creations from professional LEGO artistsA LEGO building zone for visitors to unleash their creativityA vast selection of LEGO merchandise for purchaseFun building activities for visitors of all agesAnd much more!VIP and General Admission tickets are available for purchase and a limited number of VIP tickets provide early access to the event. Children 3 and under are admitted for free with a paid adult.Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate LEGOevent of the year. Get your tickets now and be a part of the BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo Inspire Tour in Rochester!For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.BrickUniverseUSA.com