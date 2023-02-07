Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,718 in the last 365 days.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo is returning to Rochester for its Inspire Tour

Lia Chan

Meet and Great Professional LEGO® Artist

Building amazing LEGO® creations in the building zones

The most Lego creations built by professional Artists under one roof

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to be inspired as the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo returns to Rochester with its Inspire Tour. This exciting event will take place on April 21-22 at the Rochester Main Street Armory and promises to be a memorable experience for LEGO® fans of all ages.

"We are thrilled to bring the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo back to Rochester for its Inspire Tour," said Organizer William Beights. "We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community and tickets are selling fast. Visitors can expect to see awe-inspiring LEGO® creations, participate in hands-on building activities, and meet professional LEGO® artists"

The two-day event offers visitors the opportunity to explore magnificent LEGO® displays, participate in hands-on building activities, and experience a huge selection of LEGO® merchandise. Whether you're a seasoned LEGO® builder or just discovering the joy of building with bricks, you won't want to miss this exciting event.

This year's event features:

Amazing LEGO creations from professional LEGO artists
A LEGO building zone for visitors to unleash their creativity
A vast selection of LEGO merchandise for purchase
Fun building activities for visitors of all ages
And much more!
VIP and General Admission tickets are available for purchase and a limited number of VIP tickets provide early access to the event. Children 3 and under are admitted for free with a paid adult.

Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate LEGO® event of the year. Get your tickets now and be a part of the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo Inspire Tour in Rochester!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.BrickUniverseUSA.com

William Beights
BrickUniverse
Info@brickuniverseusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo is returning to Rochester for its Inspire Tour

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.