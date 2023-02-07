Submit Release
LEGO® Fan Expo Bringing its Inspire Tour to Madison, Wisconsin

Building together

Lia Chan

The most Lego creations built by professional Artists under one roof

MADISON , WI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready Madison, on May 27-28th Brickuniverse the ultimate LEGO fan event is coming to town. The highly anticipated expo will feature an array of interactive activities, incredible LEGO® displays, and hands-on building experiences that will thrill LEGO® enthusiasts of all ages.

BrickUniverse showcases the creativity of talented LEGO® builders from all over the world, with displays of intricate and awe-inspiring masterpieces. From life-sized replicas to intricate spaceship models, there is something for everyone to admire.

In addition to the displays and building activities, there will also be merchandise available for purchase, including exclusive LEGO® sets, minifigures, and other collectibles. LEGO® fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to meet and talk with professional LEGO® builders, who will be on hand to share their experiences and knowledge.

BrickUniverse is a celebration of all things LEGO®, and is guaranteed to be a memorable and exciting experience for everyone who attends. With a focus on education and creativity, this expo is the perfect opportunity for families and friends to bond, learn new building techniques, and explore their imagination.

"We are thrilled to bring the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo to Madison and give local fans a chance to experience the creativity and imagination that LEGO® building can inspire," said William Beights, event organizer. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the world's best LEGO® art and meet the talented artists behind it."

The BrickUniverse LEGO® Expo will be held at the Monona Terrace Convention Center on May 27-28th. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at www.BrickUniverseUSA.com

