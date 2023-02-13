INCATech has been appraised at CMMI level 3 for Development and Services
RESTON , VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCATech has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) 2.0 in Development and Services. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization performs at a "defined" Level and has institutionalized the model's Services and Development practice areas. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's standard processes, the basis for maturity level 3, are established and improved over time.
CMMI for Development is for our developed products, components, and/or services. Using an integrated set of best practices, it improves our performance and key capabilities. INCATech collaborated with Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA) to understand their data search challenge and develop the Personnel Recovery Information Data System (PRIDS). When a service member is separated from their unit, a civilian was kidnapped, or an American needs to get back home safely, JPRA coordinates efforts to rescue individuals from being captured and exploited. The JPRA/PRIDS project has demonstrated the integration of Agile software development practices that align with CMMI for Development practices.
CMMI for Services is based on an integrated set of best practices that improve our company’s performance and key capabilities for providing services, including B2B, B2C, standalone services, and services with part of a product offering. Providing the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world is the mission of the FAA. The FAA/HCSS III contract was selected as a project that aligns with CMMI for Services practices. The project provides support services to the FAA Contracting Officers/Specialists within the Office of Acquisition and Business Services (AAQ).
In achieving CMMI Level 3 for Development, INCATech has maintained its current maturity rating and has upgraded from version 1.3 to 2.0. In addition to continuing to follow CMMI Development practices, INCATech achieved one of its forward-looking goals by successfully being appraised at CMMI v2.0 Level 3 for Services maturity rating. The benefits to INCATech's customers are the following:
• Stability
• Process and Performance Improvement
• Meeting market demands
• Cost-effectiveness
“Achieving level 3 capability as formally assessed to the CMMI standards provides assurance to our current and future customers that INCATech will deliver low risk, high value, and quality performance of their mission requirements”. – Liliana Freedman, President & CEO
About CMMI Institute
CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.
About INCATech
INCATech is an SBA certified, Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to U.S. government and commercial customers for over a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. INCATech has been providing mission critical Information Technology system development and support services for customers in the Federal Civilian, DoD, and Intelligence Community for over 13 years. INCATech continues to delight customers by consistently delivering value through our CMMI Level 3 Dev & Services and ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standards. For more details, visit us on the web at: incatech-corp.com
Liliana Freedman
CMMI for Development is for our developed products, components, and/or services. Using an integrated set of best practices, it improves our performance and key capabilities. INCATech collaborated with Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA) to understand their data search challenge and develop the Personnel Recovery Information Data System (PRIDS). When a service member is separated from their unit, a civilian was kidnapped, or an American needs to get back home safely, JPRA coordinates efforts to rescue individuals from being captured and exploited. The JPRA/PRIDS project has demonstrated the integration of Agile software development practices that align with CMMI for Development practices.
CMMI for Services is based on an integrated set of best practices that improve our company’s performance and key capabilities for providing services, including B2B, B2C, standalone services, and services with part of a product offering. Providing the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world is the mission of the FAA. The FAA/HCSS III contract was selected as a project that aligns with CMMI for Services practices. The project provides support services to the FAA Contracting Officers/Specialists within the Office of Acquisition and Business Services (AAQ).
In achieving CMMI Level 3 for Development, INCATech has maintained its current maturity rating and has upgraded from version 1.3 to 2.0. In addition to continuing to follow CMMI Development practices, INCATech achieved one of its forward-looking goals by successfully being appraised at CMMI v2.0 Level 3 for Services maturity rating. The benefits to INCATech's customers are the following:
• Stability
• Process and Performance Improvement
• Meeting market demands
• Cost-effectiveness
“Achieving level 3 capability as formally assessed to the CMMI standards provides assurance to our current and future customers that INCATech will deliver low risk, high value, and quality performance of their mission requirements”. – Liliana Freedman, President & CEO
About CMMI Institute
CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.
About INCATech
INCATech is an SBA certified, Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to U.S. government and commercial customers for over a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. INCATech has been providing mission critical Information Technology system development and support services for customers in the Federal Civilian, DoD, and Intelligence Community for over 13 years. INCATech continues to delight customers by consistently delivering value through our CMMI Level 3 Dev & Services and ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standards. For more details, visit us on the web at: incatech-corp.com
Liliana Freedman
INCATech LCC
+1 703-391-1600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram