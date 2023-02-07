The Center for Genomic Interpretation Seeks Nominations for its ELEVATEGENETICS Acceptable Thresholds Committee
Committee Supports Clinical Genetics and Genomics Accuracy and Quality Standards
The Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to save and improve lives through encouraging careful stewardship of clinical genetics, genomics, and precision medicine. Too frequently the precision medicine goals of patients and their providers are unknowingly thwarted by inaccurate or ineffective genetic or genomic testing. To counter this, CGI facilitates improved quality metrics for the new precision medicine era. The CGI team consists of clinical genetics and genomics scientific leaders, healthcare policy veterans, experienced business professionals, and others dedicated to helping stakeholders achieve the vision and promise of precision medicine. CGI offers a range of programs and services targeted to all stakeholders including payers, providers, patients, pharmaceutical developers, policy makers, and laboratories.
Committee members will assist CGI in establishing testing requirements and accuracy thresholds used for grading laboratory test quality in clinical genetics and genomics, in support of CGI’s ELEVATEGENETICS quality assessment services. This will likely impact which genetic and genomic tests receive commercial insurance coverage and reimbursement in the United States. The primary focus areas for threshold setting in the inaugural year will be on:
Hereditary Cancer Panels
Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP)
Expanded Carrier Screening
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing/Screening (NIPT/NIPS)
Nominations for volunteers on the ELEVATEGENETICS Acceptable Thresholds Committee are open now and will close at the end of February 2023. To learn more about volunteering on this committee, please email the name, contact information and a brief biography to Heather King at hking@genomicinterpretation.org or call (801) 810-4097.
For more information about CGI, see www.genomicinterpretation.org.
