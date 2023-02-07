Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,763 in the last 365 days.

The Center for Genomic Interpretation Seeks Nominations for its ELEVATEGENETICS Acceptable Thresholds Committee

The Center for Genomic Interpretation

Committee Supports Clinical Genetics and Genomics Accuracy and Quality Standards

Committee members will assist CGI in establishing testing requirements and accuracy thresholds used for grading laboratory test quality in clinical genetics and genomics.”
— Julie Eggington, MS PhD
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to save and improve lives through encouraging careful stewardship of clinical genetics, genomics, and precision medicine. Too frequently the precision medicine goals of patients and their providers are unknowingly thwarted by inaccurate or ineffective genetic or genomic testing. To counter this, CGI facilitates improved quality metrics for the new precision medicine era. The CGI team consists of clinical genetics and genomics scientific leaders, healthcare policy veterans, experienced business professionals, and others dedicated to helping stakeholders achieve the vision and promise of precision medicine. CGI offers a range of programs and services targeted to all stakeholders including payers, providers, patients, pharmaceutical developers, policy makers, and laboratories.

Committee members will assist CGI in establishing testing requirements and accuracy thresholds used for grading laboratory test quality in clinical genetics and genomics, in support of CGI’s ELEVATEGENETICS quality assessment services. This will likely impact which genetic and genomic tests receive commercial insurance coverage and reimbursement in the United States. The primary focus areas for threshold setting in the inaugural year will be on:

Hereditary Cancer Panels
Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP)
Expanded Carrier Screening
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing/Screening (NIPT/NIPS)

Nominations for volunteers on the ELEVATEGENETICS Acceptable Thresholds Committee are open now and will close at the end of February 2023. To learn more about volunteering on this committee, please email the name, contact information and a brief biography to Heather King at hking@genomicinterpretation.org or call (801) 810-4097.


For more information about CGI, see www.genomicinterpretation.org.

Heather King
The Center for Genomic Interpretation
+1 910-620-7316
hking@genomicinterpretation.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Center for Genomic Interpretation Seeks Nominations for its ELEVATEGENETICS Acceptable Thresholds Committee

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.