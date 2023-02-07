Tiffany Harbour appointed senior adviser for cybersecurity at Access Partnership

Tiffany Harbour AP Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Partnership recently appointed Tiffany Harbour, PhD, as Senior Adviser for Cybersecurity. Dr Harbour will be working across the entire client portfolio, delivering cutting-edge services and implementing new product offerings.

Previously Senior Vice President for International Public Policy at Bank of America, Dr Harbour is an accomplished executive leader with over two decades of experience in merging technical acumen with strategic planning, risk mitigation, and global policy expertise. She specialises in international cyber policy, data flows, privacy, and technology developments, using her expertise to facilitate policy efforts and harness partnerships across the financial sector, defence, and trade associations, as well as with clients, to further business initiatives.

Dr Harbour has served as a subject matter expert, trusted advisor, and confidant to organisational partners across the corporate and intelligence sectors.

‘I am very excited to join a leading tech policy firm like Access Partnership’, she said. ‘I am inspired by the work the teams do across the technology, cyber policy and fair tech sectors, and their reputation precedes them. My goal will be to identify hidden opportunities and develop the related innovative solutions by collaborating with key stakeholders within AP’.

With a PhD in Public Policy, Administration & Policy Analysis from Walden University, Dr Harbour has authored numerous papers on cyberspace and cybersecurity, incident response, and national security.

‘Dr Harbour’s expertise and skillset will be of tremendous value to our team at Access Partnership’, said Chris Martin, Head of Policy Innovation, North America. ‘Our clients will benefit from her sage advice and unparalleled acumen in cybersecurity policies and solutions. From critical infrastructure to supply chain to AI, there is a lot for us to do together in 2023!’