The Mitigation Banking Group Launches MitigationBankSearch.com
The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. unveils mitigationbanksearch.com, a pioneering tool to find wetland mitigation credits throughout the U.S.
Our user-friendly search engine helps customers find the mitigation credits they need quickly & easily, reducing time & complexity.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. (MBG), is a leading provider of mitigation credits throughout Florida. Victoria Colangelo, CEO of MBG, has extensive experience marketing and selling mitigation credits from mitigation banks throughout Florida. Throughout the years, she has learned that there is a need for a tool to help landowners throughout the United States to find mitigation credits that can be purchased based on their specific location. Mitigation Banks have a service area that is watershed specific, and therefore, your precise location, will affect the availability, pricing, terms, and other variables depending on which watershed the property is located in. Therefore, thank you to Clearview Geographic, LLC, we announce our official launch of this innovative new platform, Mitigation Bank Search. This cutting-edge website is designed to simplify the search for mitigation banks for various organizations and individuals and is a one-stop platform for accessing information about mitigation banks in the United States.
— Victoria Colangelo- CEO and Founder of The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc.
MitigationBankSearch.com is a first-of-its-kind search engine tool in the mitigation banking industry, which allows prospective buyers to search by their precise location to identify potential mitigation credits in user-friendly search results. The search engine tool is part of MBG’s suite of services designed to streamline the mitigation credit buying process and help customers quickly identify available credits.
The website features an easy-to-use interface that makes it simple for users to search for banks by precise location. Users can access comprehensive information about which mitigation banks can service their property, including their status, availability of mitigation credits, the types of mitigation credits they offer, the agency who mandates the permitting; and the drainage basin/hydrologic unit codes for the property. This information is updated in real-time to ensure that users always have access to the most current information. Additionally, the website offers an interactive map that makes it easy for users to find banks in their area.
Whether you are a regulatory agency, landowner or environmental consultant who needs to obtain mitigation credits to compensate for the environmental impacts of your projects, Mitigation Bank Search is the ultimate resource for you. The platform is designed to simplify the process of purchasing mitigation credits, particularly for those who have just purchased a property that they were hoping to build on, only to find that a wetland habitat is on the property.
About Mitigation Banking Group
The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. (MBG) is a leading wetland mitigation credit company that specializes in serving the state of Florida. As a full-service provider, MBG offers comprehensive solutions to address wetland mitigation needs. With a strong focus on Florida's unique ecosystem, MBG has successfully managed the marketing and sales of mitigation credit purchases for over 25 mitigation and conservation banks across the state. Additionally, MBG has played a pivotal role in connecting mitigation bankers and investors, facilitating the sale and purchase of Mitigation Banks nationwide. Through its expertise and dedication, MBG continues to contribute to the preservation and restoration of valuable wetland habitats.
About Victoria Colangelo
Victoria Colangelo, CEO & Founder of the Mitigation Banking Group, has successfully managed the marketing and sales for mitigation credit purchases for mitigation & conservation banks throughout the State of Florida; as well as successfully connecting mitigation bankers & investors together for the sale and purchase of Mitigation Banks throughout the United States.
