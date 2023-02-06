Condolence Letters from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic on the earthquake that struck Gaziantep on 6 February 2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic, to offer condolences over the earthquake that struck Gaziantep on 6 February 2023. The text of the letters is appended. The Singapore Government conveys its deepest condolences to Türkiye and Syria over the devastating disaster.

MFA has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in the affected areas. Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Ankara, the Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Ankara:

Tel: +90 312 442 4330 / +90 530 066 7331 (after hours)

Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg

Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul:

Tel: +90 212 339 1852

Email: info.singaporeconsul@ fibaholding.com.tr

MFA Duty Office (24 hrs)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa. gov.sg

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of TürkiyeHis Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

6 February 2023

His Excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Türkiye

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you and the people of Türkiye for the tragic loss of lives and injury arising from a series of strong earthquakes that struck Southeastern Türkiye on 6 February 2023.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery. I am confident that Türkiye will recover from this tragedy rapidly and emerge stronger.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic His Excellency Faisal Mekdad

6 February 2023

His Excellency Faisal Mekdad

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

Syrian Arab Republic

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the people of Syria who have been affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Southeastern Türkiye and Northern Syria on 6 February 2023.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost their lives, and I hope the injured will make a swift recovery.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN