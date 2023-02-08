Starter app connects coaches and competitors at all levels of sport
Starter is the all-in-one tool connecting and empowering student athletes and coaches of all different ages, in all different sports.
Whether you’re a small peewee team , or a competitive college program looking to replace recent graduates, Starter provides all the resources you will need right at your fingertips.”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corky Riley, a Central Illinois native currently living in Missouri, has spent more than 30 years of his life working directly with athletes and coaches.
— Corky Riley, Starter App
Throughout his time as an athlete, a coach, a talent evaluator and a marketer of athletes, Riley realized that the parents and athletes he’d spent so much of his life helping were paying exorbitant amounts of money for services that they could effectively provide for themselves.
After moving to Missouri over a decade ago, Riley created a small company that effectively marketed female athletes to college programs, building on the work he started as a high school softball coach. But Riley started thinking, “How can I reach a wider audience to help more athletes and coaches? I didn't want to expand my business because I had a hard time finding people who shared my passion - that wanted to put the kids first, to put the work first, before ‘how much money am I going to make?’”
And, as a result, Starter was born. Starter App is an IdeaPros Certified Partner.
“I created a tool that's very, very easy to use; very useful, that will benefit both coaches and athletes all over the world to do something for absolutely no cost. I teach paid seminars on the side, that educate kids how to market themselves, but my tool is basically all one needs to be able to market to schools, and all college coaches would need to find kids,” he explains.
Starter is an all-in-one recruiting platform where athletes and coaches from the 6th grade to the college level can easily connect with each other. The simple and efficient matchmaking system provides ample benefits on both ends of the athlete-coach relationship. Athletes can build a profile to showcase their talent, providing them the ability to upload highlight video reels, statistics, grades, live schedules, and any other information a coach would need to profile them as a potential prospect.
Coaches can then easily browse through talent and set up notifications to monitor their favorite athletes, while also creating a bio for their school or program to attract more. The search functionality is ideal for finding the best possible match for the next sports match, displaying a list of schools and teams which can be filtered according to specific needs.
Starter app can make a particularly profound impact on sports programs that are often overlooked, such as those with minimal recruiting budgets, non-revenue sports and women’s sports. The app also provides opportunities for rural students that may not otherwise have access to professional coaching staff, or rural coaches that may not have easy access to student recruiting pools outside their area.
"Whether you’re a small peewee team , or a competitive college program looking to replace recent graduates, Starter provides all the resources you will need right at your fingertips,” adds Riley.
Spend less time on the computer and more time on the field, court, ice, and ring. Starter is the one-stop-shop for athletes looking to showcase their talent, and coaches looking to discover that talent.
Visit www.mystarterapp.com and start your next sports season as a winner.
Paul Fitzgerald
Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
+1 289-795-6176
email us here