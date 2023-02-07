Holistic Health Advocate Vera Scott Raises Awareness of Heart Health Month February 9th, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA
Focus on healthy behaviors to lower heart health risks and heal one’s body during Heart Health Month.
Your heart matters”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February is often associated with Valentine’s Day. Little red hearts symbolizing health and love fill store shelves. Love is in the air. Yet, February is not only about romantic love. It is also Heart Health Month. A focus on healthy behaviors to lower heart health risks and heal one’s body is of utmost importance this February.
— Vera Scott
Acclaimed heart health specialist Vera Scott healed her own body by taking a holistic approach to healing. She went from just eating for the heck of it, to using whole foods as the fuel to properly nourish her body. She has a passion to teach people exactly what loving your heart actually is.
“Your heart matters,” says holistic health advocate Vera Scott. “The heart is a vital organ that pumps blood to every part of your body. We need our heart to live, but we are killing ourselves with some of our choices. Join me February 9th so I can show you what loving yourself truly looks like.”
Come and be blessed by the word of God and to gain wisdom on the Dos & Don’ts of Heart Health as it relates to the whole person: mind, body, and spirit
Holistic Living Educator Vera Scott
February 9th at 6:30 PM
Celebration Church/Breakthrough
555 E. Memory Lane, Santa Ana, Ca. 92706
To schedule Vera Scott for interviews or speaking engagements call (714) 912-5262 or visit: https://ClaimHealthAndWellness.com/Contact
To schedule a FREE Consultation visit: https://ClaimHealthAndWellness.com
About Vera Scott
Vera Scott has spent over 45 years working as a Registered Nurse and over 26 years as a Hospice Nurse. She teaches a holistic living pathway to men and women who are overweight, diabetic, have other chronic conditions or just don’t feel good. As a result of what Vera Scott does her clients are able to course correct their metabolism, lose weight, lose inches, gain energy, prevent and or reverse medical conditions, decrease to normal cholesterol levels, fasting blood sugars, and Hgb A1C.
Vera Scott
Claim Health and Wellness
+1 714-912-5262
