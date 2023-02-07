Knockaround and U.S. Soccer Partner to Create Branded U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Team Sunglasses
Knockaround, the California-based eyewear brand known for its stylish and affordable sunglasses, and U.S. Soccer announced a licensing agreement to create branded U.S. Women's and Men's National Team sunglasses.
The collaboration will feature custom-designed sunglasses for both teams, including a custom pair focused on the Women's team as they gear up for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both the USMNT and USWNT pairs will be available early Summer 2023.
"We are thrilled to be working with U.S. Soccer to create these team sunglasses," said Knockaround CEO, Jeffrey R. Hennion. "We have always been huge fans of soccer and the U.S. National Teams, so this partnership is a dream come true. We can't wait for fans to see the final product and show their support for the teams in a new and unique way."
The sunglasses will feature the U.S. Soccer crest and colors and will be made with Knockaround's signature durable and lightweight materials with polarized lenses and vibrant colors.
"U.S. Soccer constantly strives to find new ways to connect with both avid and casual fans and give them unique ways to show their support for our National Teams," said U.S. Soccer VP of Consumer Products Maribeth Towers "We are excited to team up with Knockaround to create these branded sunglasses that are affordable and accessible to every fan, and we are confident that fans will love them."
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive “design your own” custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About U.S. Soccer
Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.
