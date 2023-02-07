Submit Release
FAA Statement on Aero Micronesia Inc.

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The FAA suspended the operating authority of Aero Micronesia Inc., doing business as Asia Pacific, to conduct operations after the carrier was unable to demonstrate that its pilots were properly trained.
 
The agency issued an Emergency Order of Suspension on Feb. 1, 2023, after the company failed to produce records showing that the two individuals who provide proficiency checks for company pilots were properly trained and qualified for the past two years. Under the regulations, any flight check provided by these two individuals is invalid, meaning that none of the company’s pilots are currently qualified to fly.
 
The FAA notified Asia Pacific in December that it was in apparent non-compliance with the regulations and urged the carrier to suspend operations until the matter was resolved. The Guam-based airline continued to operate.
 
Under the terms of the emergency suspension, the airline must immediately surrender its air carrier certificate to the FAA and cease operations until the company is able to provide complete records. Failure to surrender the certificate could result in fines of up to $16,108 a day.

FAA Statement on Aero Micronesia Inc.

