Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Unveils New Plan to Fast-Track Advanced Air Mobility Vehicles

Friday, September 12, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced a new pilot program within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to accelerate the deployment of advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles. These new technologies have the potential to transform aviation, including expanding connectivity to rural American communities, reducing road congestion in urban areas, and enhancing emergency services or medical transport. The action follows President Trump’s executive order to unleash American drone dominance.

The pilot program, known as the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), will form public-private partnerships with State and local government entities and private sector companies to develop new frameworks and regulations for enabling safe operations.

"The next great technological revolution in aviation is here. The United States will lead the way, and doing so will cement America’s status as a global leader in transportation innovation," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "That means more high-paying manufacturing jobs and economic opportunity. By safely testing the deployment of these futuristic air taxis and other AAM vehicles, we can fundamentally improve how the traveling public and products move."

"This pilot program gives us another opportunity to advance the Administration’s plan to accelerate safe eVTOL and advanced air mobility operations across the United States," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "We will take the lessons learned from these projects to enable safe, scalable AAM operations nationwide."

The eIPP will include at least five pilot projects. It will run for three years after the first project becomes operational. Envisioned eIPP operations include piloted and unmanned approaches to:

Short-range air taxis

Longer-range, fixed wing flights

Cargo

Logistics and supply serving emergency management, medical transport or off-shore energy facilities

Increasing automation safety

Additional Information:

As part of the eIPP, the FAA is seeking participants for a public-private partnership program to demonstrate the viability of new AAM technologies including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in ways that deliver new benefits to the American public. Applicants must be a State, local, tribal or territorial government with a U.S.-based private sector partner or partners.

Participants will use piloted, optionally piloted, or unmanned AAM aircraft that will generally be over 1,320 lbs. and may be capable of carrying passengers. Participants will also include technologies enabling safe integration of these aircraft into the national airspace system.