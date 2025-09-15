FAA Announces First Arizona School to Join the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative Program

Monday, September 15, 2025

The FAA today announced the next school to sign an agreement to become an Enhanced Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) program.



Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott, Arizona, campus is the ninth school to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology that is offered at the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. It’s the first program authorized in Arizona.

“We’re taking aggressive action at the FAA to recruit the best and brightest into our controller workforce by making the training process more efficient than ever. These jobs are critical to keeping our skies safe and with the expansion of our training capabilities through Enhanced AT-CTI schools, we are bolstering our aviation workforce and ushering in a higher volume of controllers beyond our previous capabilities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

“We’re excited to partner with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on its second campus to strengthen our controller workforce and pipeline,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “The safety of the National Airspace System is our number one priority, and the Enhanced AT-CTI program will help build the next generation of air traffic controllers.”



“Having both Air Traffic Management programs at Embry-Riddle approved for this critical FAA initiative to fill the air traffic controller pipeline demonstrates the high level of training and education Embry-Riddle provides,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. “We are proud to see our highly skilled, professional graduates immediately join the controller ranks to keep air traffic moving safely and efficiently.”



During the latest Supercharge hiring campaign that closed on March 17, we received more than 10,000 applications. More than 8,300 of those were referred to testing. Our focus is to get the best and the brightest into the academy and make sure every seat is filled for the upcoming classes. The FAA has expanded onsite Academy training by nearly 30 percent. August saw the highest number of Academy students in training in FAA’s history – over 600 students.

Additional Information:

Enhanced AT-CTI school students must pass the ATSA, meet the FAA’s medical and security requirements, and pass performance verifications to receive an official endorsement certificate. After meeting these requirements, these graduates report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.



This is different than the Standard AT-CTI, where graduates go to the FAA Academy but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.



The FAA also has a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry and is enhancing training with modernized simulators to help get new hires through more efficiently.

Schools interested in becoming an E-CTI school can continue to submit applications online year-round.

