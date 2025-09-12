FAA Proposes $3.1 Million in Fines Against Boeing

Friday, September 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration issued proposed fines totaling $3,139,319 against The Boeing Company for safety violations that occurred from September 2023 through February 2024. These include actions related to the January 5, 2024, door plug blowout, and interference with safety officials’ independence. The FAA utilized its maximum statutory civil penalty authority consistent with law.

The FAA identified hundreds of quality system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 factory in Wichita, Kansas. Additionally, Boeing presented two unairworthy aircraft to the FAA for airworthiness certificates and failed to follow its quality system.

Furthermore, the FAA found that a non-ODA Boeing employee pressured a Boeing ODA unit member to sign off on a Boeing 737-MAX airplane so Boeing could meet its delivery schedule, even though the ODA member determined the aircraft did not comply with applicable standards.

Boeing has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s penalty letters to respond to the agency.