Three New Diffusion Products from RPG Acoustical Systems
New product designs expand RPG’s high-performance sound diffusion line, furthering our goal to develop superior solutions with every project in mind.
It is with great pride and genuine excitement that we announce the release of these three new products.”PASSAIC, NJ, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPG Acoustical Systems LLC, manufacturers of high-performance acoustic solutions for projects worldwide, announced the release of three new diffusion products: Omniffusor® T112, Optistep™ G, and Skyline® T894. RPG’s dedication to fundamental acoustic research and its commitment to providing solutions that can help designers optimize the interactions that take place in and between spaces and their users guided the innovation of these three products.
Omniffusor® T112
Omniffusor® T112 is a 2-dimensional sound diffuser that expands the company’s Diffusive Ceiling Tile (DCT) line. It has a shallow construction and improved grid retention, enabling users to get efficient, high-frequency sound diffusion in a shallow 2” depth. Absorption is present below the bandwidth of the diffusion to provide an overall broader footprint of performance - this hybrid approach is very effective in smaller rooms.
Features:
● 2D QRD reflection phase grating.
● Uniform hemispherical scattering for all angles of incidence
● Made from Thermo-Form (TPS) Polymer
● Portable, lightweight construction
● Nominal 2′ W x 2′ L x 2″ D size
● Installs into 9/16″ or 15/16″ Heavy Duty T-grid systems
● Aligns with common tegular ACT for clean ceiling lines.
● Class 1/A fire rating
Available In:
● Standard white textured finish (can be painted to any color specification before
delivery, with a minimum order, or on-site)
Optistep™ G
Optistep™ G panel is a 1-dimensional sound diffuser created to provide optimal diffusion bandwidth for larger scale installation where a seamless surface theme is desired. RPG uses non-combustible glass fiber-reinforced gypsum (GFRG) to provide a rigid and durable surface.
Features:
● Installed singularly or in an array across walls and ceilings (allows for sequence
optimization for improvement in scattering)
● Wide array of commercial colors
● 16″ W x 8’ L x 8″ D
● Custom panel lengths less than 8’ are available
● Non-combustible
● Asymmetrical surface design, units can be sequenced for best performance.
● Installations can appear seamless.
● Made from Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG)
Available In:
● Standard natural GFRG finish (can be painted to any color specification before
delivery or on-site)
● Surface, flush, or cavity mounting to walls or ceilings using RPG-provided cleats.
Skyline® T894
The Skyline® T894 was created as an addition to the iconic RPG Skyline theme they introduced the industry to in the 1990s. The panel is a two-dimensional diffuser based on primitive root number theory and is one of the most effective diffusion designs when room surfaces are near the listener. Nearly indestructible, it is perfect for classrooms, conference rooms, broadcasting & recording studios, and film mix & dubbing stages.
Features:
● 72 distinct phase blocks
● Universal mounting design
● Unique acoustical structure
● Suppressed specular scattering
● Patented optimized primitive root reflection phase grating
● Made from Thermo-Form (TPS) Polymer
● Portable, lightweight construction
● Nominal 2′ W x 2′ L x 4-1/4″ D size
● Installs into 9/16″ or 15/16″ Heavy Duty T-grid systems
● Class 1/A fire rating
Available In:
● Standard white textured finish (can be painted to any color specification before
delivery, with a minimum order, or on-site )
“It is with great pride and genuine excitement that we announce the release of these three new products," said Jeffrey Madison, President of RPG. “When looking for the merging of art with science, RPG delivers and consistently brings together form and functionality, as you can see with this new release.”
Shipped from our 100,000-square-foot facility in Passaic, NJ, RPG uses state-of-the-art computerized production, handcrafted assembly, and custom finishing to produce their products, including Omniffusor® T112, Optistep™ G, and Skyline® T894. RPG is currently shipping these new products to a wide range of environments, including entertainment, business, education, government, and worship sites across North America and beyond.
About RPG Acoustical Systems
RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC is a world-class provider of acoustic products headquartered in Passaic, NJ. We combine discipline and precision in manufacturing to bring superior solutions with high-performance sound absorption and diffusion qualities. No one offers the acoustical expertise, patented designs, and performance-based standards available from RPG.
Check out our Full-line Data Sheet Library: https://www.rpgacoustic.com/data-sheet-library/
Learn more at www.rpgacoustic.com.
